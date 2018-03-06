Taiwan's referendum system citizen-friendly: international activist

Taipei, March 6 (CNA) An international democracy activist said in Taipei Monday that Taiwan's referendum system, which allows for the correction of mistakes that could keep referendum initiatives off ballots, could serve as a model of direct democracy for other countries.

Taiwan's newly amended Referendum Act provides proposers with several chances to address mistakes in phrasing a referendum question or in collecting required signatures before the Central Election Commission (CEC), the competent authority, decides on whether the request meets relevant provisions.

In a speech delivered in Taipei, Bruno Kaufmann, co-president of the Global Forum on Modern Direct Democracy, said that the "innovative" design makes Taiwan's referendum system very citizen-friendly.

"We will use this as an example for many other countries in the future," said Kaufmann, whose organization, based in Switzerland, has held global conferences on democratic rights since 2008.

Kaufmann discussed his comparison study of referendum systems in Switzerland and Taiwan with CEC officials before concluding his visit to Taiwan, during which he declared Taichung the host city of next year's forum.

The process required by the Referendum Act in Taiwan is "very fascinating" in many ways, because "it really tries to have a conversation between those who want to make an initiative and the competent authority and the government from a very early stage," Kaufmann said.

"This is the most important feature of the law for its citizens to make their voices heard," he said.

Kaufmann said that Taiwan could learn from the infrastructure Switzerland has created to help its citizens make initiatives and to publish vote booklets to provide voters with information on a vote.

However, Kaufmann also identified problems with the Swiss referendum system, including the lack of rules regulating the financing of referendum campaigns.

"The lack of financial transparency is a traditional consequence of the Swiss secrecy laws around finances and has been a big problem recently for our direct democracy," Kaufmann said.

In contrast to growing concern over a democracy rollback amid rising populism and disillusionment with governments, Kaufmann said that "the idea democracy is in recession is not true" because the aspects of participatory and direct democracy were never regarded as criteria for the democratic process.

A majority of people approve of the idea of representative democracy, and a majority also approve of the use of direct democracy, he said.

"Modern direct democracy is always part of representative democracy to make representative democracy more representative," Kaufmann said.