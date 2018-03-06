Target 4Q short on profit, but revenue exceeds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target is reporting fourth-quarter earnings just shy of expectations, though revenue is better than expected.

Target had a profit of $1.1 billion, or $2.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.37 per share, which is 2 cents short of analyst projections, according to Zacks Investment Research.

The Minneapolis company's revenue was $22.77 billion, edging out expectations for $22.46 billion.

Target expects its per-share earnings this quarter to range from $1.25 to $1.45. Analysts expect $1.40.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.45 per share.

Shares of Target Corp. slipped 1.5 percent before the opening bell Tuesday.

