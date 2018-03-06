Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 6, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers around;88;77;A t-storm around;88;76;W;9;77%;66%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;81;61;Sunny and nice;84;64;SSE;5;42%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;70;50;Clouds and sun;68;49;WNW;12;67%;22%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;63;52;Spotty showers;57;47;SE;10;69%;60%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;49;34;Spotty showers;48;37;WSW;6;91%;85%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. snow;26;20;A bit of a.m. snow;28;21;SE;4;87%;92%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;53;46;Cloudy;58;48;ESE;8;68%;74%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Afternoon showers;40;6;A little snow;12;-5;WSW;25;74%;57%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;83;70;Partly sunny, nice;88;65;SE;8;63%;39%;9

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;67;57;Periods of sun, mild;70;52;WSW;6;61%;4%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun, a shower;76;67;Showers and t-storms;74;63;NNE;9;79%;89%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Warm with clearing;83;58;Partly sunny;81;56;NW;11;43%;1%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;73;A t-storm in spots;90;75;E;5;70%;55%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;94;62;Plenty of sunshine;92;64;ESE;7;21%;0%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing;94;79;A t-storm in spots;92;79;S;6;71%;53%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;62;44;Mostly sunny;60;45;W;12;49%;5%;4

Beijing, China;Chilly with some sun;43;27;Overcast and chilly;43;28;N;5;50%;25%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A little p.m. rain;55;39;A midday t-storm;58;39;SE;4;78%;84%;4

Berlin, Germany;Rain to snow;42;33;Snow tapering off;38;33;SW;4;87%;81%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;64;49;Cloudy;65;49;ESE;7;76%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;82;64;A t-storm in spots;83;66;W;6;71%;72%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Snow and rain, cold;37;32;Bit of rain, snow;46;36;NW;6;82%;67%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;51;39;Spotty showers;47;38;WSW;6;82%;86%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and chilly;40;34;Partly sunny;53;33;W;10;84%;8%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and cold;39;35;Partly sunny;46;32;WNW;4;84%;66%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and delightful;77;61;Sunny and nice;79;65;ENE;6;47%;0%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mainly cloudy;85;65;A t-storm around;83;66;NW;4;44%;55%;8

Busan, South Korea;Periods of sun;48;42;Cloudy and chilly;49;40;NE;15;61%;81%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;85;61;Sunny and hot;94;75;SSE;6;25%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;77;64;Mostly cloudy;72;60;S;18;72%;25%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A heavy thunderstorm;78;68;A t-storm in spots;82;67;ESE;5;64%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Clearing;90;69;Sunny;92;70;E;7;60%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Showers of rain/snow;42;25;Snow showers;33;23;NW;18;62%;72%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun, a shower;90;74;Partly sunny, nice;88;76;S;6;67%;31%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;39;31;Chilly with snow;34;31;NE;10;92%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;78;67;Sunny and nice;77;67;N;10;75%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;67;38;Sunny and cooler;59;40;ENE;8;36%;0%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;88;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;79;N;11;84%;85%;7

Delhi, India;Increasing clouds;84;59;Hazy sun;87;60;NW;9;38%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Sunny;49;22;Mostly sunny;54;30;SW;7;22%;0%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;92;70;Warm with hazy sun;93;64;NE;5;31%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;A heavy p.m. shower;91;75;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SW;5;74%;72%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;45;34;A passing shower;45;31;SW;16;73%;80%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Overcast and warm;68;45;A morning shower;60;44;NNE;8;50%;53%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;60;50;Mostly cloudy;63;55;SE;6;59%;81%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A morning t-storm;81;72;A little a.m. rain;81;61;NE;12;79%;88%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;81;55;Partly sunny, nice;81;60;ENE;3;57%;27%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;82;62;An afternoon shower;84;68;N;8;51%;64%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun, cold;24;16;Cloudy and cold;23;18;E;13;81%;29%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun, less humid;91;78;Partly sunny;96;77;SE;9;56%;3%;11

Hong Kong, China;Cooler this morning;76;65;Nice with some sun;73;59;E;11;75%;71%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;80;68;Partly sunny;80;66;NE;13;52%;35%;8

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine;95;67;Mostly sunny;96;68;SE;7;18%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;77;50;Partly sunny;80;53;N;6;41%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Mild with clearing;60;54;An afternoon shower;63;53;WSW;12;60%;66%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Brief a.m. showers;86;76;Some sun, a t-storm;91;77;WSW;7;75%;78%;13

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;91;75;Partly sunny;94;75;N;10;40%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. shower or two;83;60;Mainly cloudy;82;59;WNW;6;53%;44%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mild with some sun;61;38;Sunny and mild;64;38;NNW;4;30%;1%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;95;67;Hazy sun, very warm;93;66;NW;5;23%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;75;46;Sunshine and nice;77;49;S;6;46%;4%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;102;71;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;N;10;19%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;32;29;Snow, rain late;34;30;NE;6;84%;83%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;82;71;Some sun, a shower;85;71;NE;9;60%;48%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partial sunshine;94;72;Partly sunny;95;73;WSW;6;52%;34%;13

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;93;69;Hazy sun;92;64;SSW;5;30%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;98;75;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;NNE;4;73%;90%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;54;40;A t-storm in spots;53;40;E;6;74%;70%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;91;77;A stray thunderstorm;89;77;SSW;6;73%;55%;11

Lima, Peru;Clearing;75;68;Decreasing clouds;76;69;S;7;75%;44%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;58;45;A little p.m. rain;57;54;WSW;13;68%;88%;2

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;50;37;Clearing, a shower;47;38;SW;9;81%;81%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warm;78;53;Clouds and sun, nice;74;53;E;4;24%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;88;74;Nice with sunshine;88;74;SSW;6;68%;4%;13

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;52;34;Partial sunshine;52;41;SW;7;58%;66%;4

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;87;82;Partly sunny, nice;90;80;NNE;7;65%;6%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;86;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;S;7;73%;69%;6

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;91;79;Mostly sunny;93;78;E;9;58%;21%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine and warmer;81;54;Plenty of sunshine;84;56;SW;8;48%;0%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;79;54;A t-storm in spots;72;48;NE;6;49%;64%;10

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;79;68;Spotty showers;79;57;NW;12;64%;70%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Turning cloudy, cold;26;24;A little snow;30;23;E;10;82%;90%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Lots of sun, breezy;89;78;Lots of sun, breezy;90;78;ENE;14;61%;1%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing;71;59;Sunny and nice;74;57;ENE;7;49%;0%;8

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;38;29;A bit of p.m. snow;37;26;NE;5;62%;89%;1

Moscow, Russia;Bitterly cold;15;10;Mostly cloudy;23;12;ESE;9;64%;16%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;93;73;Hazy sun;90;72;NNE;8;55%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;79;58;A stray t-shower;82;60;NNW;9;53%;77%;13

New York, United States;Sun, then clouds;47;35;Heavy snow;37;33;NW;23;83%;94%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;74;52;Mostly sunny;72;53;SE;6;62%;2%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mainly cloudy;27;21;A bit of a.m. snow;36;4;SW;17;88%;75%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler;52;34;Mostly cloudy;53;44;E;7;51%;57%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little icy mix;30;26;A little snow;32;24;E;5;78%;80%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;37;27;A little a.m. snow;37;26;NE;14;72%;83%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;86;78;Showers around;86;79;ENE;6;72%;92%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;89;72;Partly sunny;86;76;NNW;15;63%;44%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;86;75;Clouds and sun;85;74;NE;10;72%;30%;9

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;53;41;Spotty showers;48;39;SW;9;74%;72%;3

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny and hot;97;71;Not as hot;86;68;S;10;55%;1%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;97;77;Partly sunny;95;75;SSE;5;55%;8%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;86;73;A shower in the p.m.;89;74;NNE;8;77%;86%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine, pleasant;88;67;Periods of sun, nice;91;67;ENE;6;41%;10%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow and rain;37;32;Bit of rain, snow;45;35;WSW;5;77%;66%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning out cloudy;50;18;Cloudy;48;32;N;6;61%;66%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;70;54;A little p.m. rain;71;55;SW;9;56%;66%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Heavy showers;63;55;A downpour;66;57;SW;6;85%;85%;2

Recife, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;87;76;A morning shower;87;76;NE;7;70%;49%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Not as cold;36;25;Plenty of sunshine;35;23;NE;5;38%;0%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;32;20;A little p.m. snow;33;26;ESE;8;75%;78%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A passing shower;87;75;NNE;7;68%;79%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and warmer;88;67;Plenty of sunshine;88;63;ENE;9;16%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;54;45;Showers and t-storms;56;39;N;10;79%;82%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and colder;19;8;Mostly cloudy, cold;20;13;E;7;81%;35%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;64;48;Inc. clouds;63;53;SSW;8;66%;66%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;81;58;Mostly sunny;83;59;ENE;9;58%;4%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;79;71;Clouds and sun, nice;81;71;SE;11;59%;28%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;76;64;Mostly sunny;77;62;N;6;67%;5%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;77;42;Clouds and sun, nice;76;40;NE;7;23%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;88;56;Mostly sunny, nice;84;57;SW;5;45%;22%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;81;65;Clouds and sun, nice;81;66;ENE;5;62%;7%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;55;41;Occasional p.m. rain;57;50;SSE;9;58%;84%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;50;37;Clouds and sun;50;43;SSE;7;69%;67%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;50;34;Cloudy;49;37;SE;5;49%;75%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;54;46;Cloudy, p.m. rain;52;43;N;10;85%;93%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;NE;12;74%;67%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;56;41;A midday t-storm;60;38;SSW;8;64%;84%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;72;Partly sunny, nice;83;72;ENE;11;63%;39%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;31;26;Cloudy and chilly;31;27;ENE;7;84%;74%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;76;68;A shower in the a.m.;73;67;SE;13;58%;79%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;70;62;Clouds and sun, nice;74;59;E;9;68%;60%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun, cold;28;18;Chilly with some sun;28;20;E;9;79%;24%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and warm;70;44;Showers around;55;42;NNE;6;74%;60%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming cloudy;46;36;Clouds and sun;54;40;N;5;68%;30%;4

Tehran, Iran;A stray t-shower;68;51;Partly sunny, nice;66;51;NNW;11;39%;26%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and beautiful;77;55;Sunny and pleasant;78;66;ESE;5;53%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;62;51;Showers and t-storms;62;50;S;6;72%;91%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler;48;34;Mostly cloudy;45;40;NE;14;51%;55%;3

Toronto, Canada;P.M. snow showers;37;32;A little snow;39;29;ENE;10;82%;87%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;Partial sunshine;77;57;ESE;5;38%;2%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;66;51;Partly sunny;66;48;W;11;59%;26%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;21;-18;Plenty of sunshine;20;-6;ESE;5;74%;4%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;46;32;Cloudy;49;40;NNE;3;51%;81%;1

Vienna, Austria;Snow and rain, cold;37;30;Bit of rain, snow;48;37;W;5;74%;67%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;Mostly sunny and hot;94;74;SSE;6;52%;28%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and chilly;31;21;A bit of snow;33;26;ESE;9;78%;88%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A bit of ice;43;32;A little p.m. rain;43;33;WSW;6;92%;75%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;65;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;57;SSE;25;81%;87%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Turning sunny, warm;100;67;Sunny and very warm;99;67;SW;4;50%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Inc. clouds;57;41;Cloudy and mild;56;39;E;2;68%;44%;3

