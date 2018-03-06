Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 6, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers around;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;W;15;77%;66%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;27;16;Sunny and nice;29;18;SSE;7;42%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;21;10;Clouds and sun;20;10;WNW;19;67%;22%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;17;11;Spotty showers;14;9;SE;16;69%;60%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;9;1;Spotty showers;9;3;WSW;10;91%;85%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. snow;-3;-7;A bit of a.m. snow;-2;-6;SE;6;87%;92%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;12;8;Cloudy;15;9;ESE;13;68%;74%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Afternoon showers;5;-14;A little snow;-11;-21;WSW;40;74%;57%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;28;21;Partly sunny, nice;31;19;SE;12;63%;39%;9

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;19;14;Periods of sun, mild;21;11;WSW;9;61%;4%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun, a shower;25;20;Showers and t-storms;24;17;NNE;14;79%;89%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Warm with clearing;28;14;Partly sunny;27;13;NW;18;43%;1%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;23;A t-storm in spots;32;24;E;8;70%;55%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;34;17;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;ESE;11;21%;0%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing;35;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;S;10;71%;53%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;16;7;Mostly sunny;16;7;W;20;49%;5%;4

Beijing, China;Chilly with some sun;6;-3;Overcast and chilly;6;-2;N;8;50%;25%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A little p.m. rain;13;4;A midday t-storm;15;4;SE;6;78%;84%;4

Berlin, Germany;Rain to snow;6;0;Snow tapering off;3;0;SW;6;87%;81%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;18;10;Cloudy;18;9;ESE;12;76%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;18;A t-storm in spots;28;19;W;10;71%;72%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Snow and rain, cold;3;0;Bit of rain, snow;8;2;NW;9;82%;67%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;11;4;Spotty showers;8;3;WSW;9;82%;86%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and chilly;4;1;Partly sunny;12;1;W;16;84%;8%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and cold;4;2;Partly sunny;8;0;WNW;7;84%;66%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and delightful;25;16;Sunny and nice;26;18;ENE;10;47%;0%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mainly cloudy;29;18;A t-storm around;29;19;NW;6;44%;55%;8

Busan, South Korea;Periods of sun;9;5;Cloudy and chilly;10;5;NE;24;61%;81%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;30;16;Sunny and hot;34;24;SSE;10;25%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;25;18;Mostly cloudy;22;15;S;28;72%;25%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A heavy thunderstorm;26;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;ESE;8;64%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Clearing;32;21;Sunny;33;21;E;12;60%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Showers of rain/snow;5;-4;Snow showers;0;-5;NW;30;62%;72%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun, a shower;32;23;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;S;10;67%;31%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;4;0;Chilly with snow;1;-1;NE;17;92%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;Sunny and nice;25;20;N;16;75%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;19;3;Sunny and cooler;15;4;ENE;14;36%;0%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;26;N;18;84%;85%;7

Delhi, India;Increasing clouds;29;15;Hazy sun;31;15;NW;14;38%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Sunny;9;-6;Mostly sunny;12;-1;SW;12;22%;0%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;33;21;Warm with hazy sun;34;18;NE;8;31%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;A heavy p.m. shower;33;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SW;9;74%;72%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;7;1;A passing shower;7;0;SW;26;73%;80%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Overcast and warm;20;7;A morning shower;16;7;NNE;13;50%;53%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;16;10;Mostly cloudy;17;13;SE;9;59%;81%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A morning t-storm;27;22;A little a.m. rain;27;16;NE;19;79%;88%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;27;13;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;ENE;6;57%;27%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;28;17;An afternoon shower;29;20;N;12;51%;64%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun, cold;-5;-9;Cloudy and cold;-5;-8;E;20;81%;29%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun, less humid;33;25;Partly sunny;35;25;SE;15;56%;3%;11

Hong Kong, China;Cooler this morning;25;18;Nice with some sun;23;15;E;18;75%;71%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;27;20;Partly sunny;27;19;NE;20;52%;35%;8

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine;35;20;Mostly sunny;35;20;SE;11;18%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;25;10;Partly sunny;27;11;N;10;41%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Mild with clearing;16;12;An afternoon shower;17;12;WSW;19;60%;66%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Brief a.m. showers;30;25;Some sun, a t-storm;33;25;WSW;11;75%;78%;13

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;33;24;Partly sunny;34;24;N;15;40%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. shower or two;28;16;Mainly cloudy;28;15;WNW;10;53%;44%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mild with some sun;16;3;Sunny and mild;18;3;NNW;6;30%;1%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;35;19;Hazy sun, very warm;34;19;NW;8;23%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;24;8;Sunshine and nice;25;9;S;9;46%;4%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;39;22;Mostly sunny and hot;38;23;N;16;19%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;0;-2;Snow, rain late;1;-1;NE;10;84%;83%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;28;22;Some sun, a shower;29;22;NE;14;60%;48%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partial sunshine;35;22;Partly sunny;35;23;WSW;9;52%;34%;13

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;34;20;Hazy sun;34;18;SSW;9;30%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;37;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;NNE;6;73%;90%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;12;4;A t-storm in spots;12;4;E;10;74%;70%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;SSW;10;73%;55%;11

Lima, Peru;Clearing;24;20;Decreasing clouds;24;20;S;11;75%;44%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;14;7;A little p.m. rain;14;12;WSW;21;68%;88%;2

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;10;3;Clearing, a shower;9;3;SW;15;81%;81%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warm;25;12;Clouds and sun, nice;24;12;E;7;24%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;Nice with sunshine;31;23;SSW;10;68%;4%;13

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;11;1;Partial sunshine;11;5;SW;11;58%;66%;4

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;30;28;Partly sunny, nice;32;27;NNE;11;65%;6%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;S;11;73%;69%;6

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;33;26;Mostly sunny;34;25;E;14;58%;21%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine and warmer;27;12;Plenty of sunshine;29;13;SW;12;48%;0%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;26;12;A t-storm in spots;22;9;NE;10;49%;64%;10

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;Spotty showers;26;14;NW;19;64%;70%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Turning cloudy, cold;-3;-5;A little snow;-1;-5;E;16;82%;90%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Lots of sun, breezy;32;26;Lots of sun, breezy;32;26;ENE;23;61%;1%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing;22;15;Sunny and nice;23;14;ENE;11;49%;0%;8

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;3;-2;A bit of p.m. snow;3;-3;NE;9;62%;89%;1

Moscow, Russia;Bitterly cold;-9;-12;Mostly cloudy;-5;-11;ESE;14;64%;16%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;34;23;Hazy sun;32;22;NNE;13;55%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;26;14;A stray t-shower;28;15;NNW;14;53%;77%;13

New York, United States;Sun, then clouds;9;1;Heavy snow;3;0;NW;37;83%;94%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;23;11;Mostly sunny;22;12;SE;10;62%;2%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mainly cloudy;-3;-6;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-15;SW;27;88%;75%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler;11;1;Mostly cloudy;12;7;E;11;51%;57%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little icy mix;-1;-3;A little snow;0;-4;E;9;78%;80%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;3;-3;A little a.m. snow;3;-3;NE;22;72%;83%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;30;26;Showers around;30;26;ENE;10;72%;92%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;22;Partly sunny;30;24;NNW;24;63%;44%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;30;24;Clouds and sun;29;23;NE;15;72%;30%;9

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;11;5;Spotty showers;9;4;SW;14;74%;72%;3

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny and hot;36;22;Not as hot;30;20;S;16;55%;1%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;Partly sunny;35;24;SSE;8;55%;8%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;30;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;23;NNE;13;77%;86%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine, pleasant;31;20;Periods of sun, nice;33;20;ENE;10;41%;10%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow and rain;3;0;Bit of rain, snow;7;2;WSW;9;77%;66%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning out cloudy;10;-8;Cloudy;9;0;N;9;61%;66%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;12;A little p.m. rain;22;13;SW;15;56%;66%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Heavy showers;17;13;A downpour;19;14;SW;10;85%;85%;2

Recife, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;31;24;A morning shower;31;24;NE;11;70%;49%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Not as cold;2;-4;Plenty of sunshine;1;-5;NE;8;38%;0%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;0;-7;A little p.m. snow;1;-3;ESE;12;75%;78%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A passing shower;31;24;NNE;11;68%;79%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and warmer;31;20;Plenty of sunshine;31;17;ENE;14;16%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;12;7;Showers and t-storms;14;4;N;17;79%;82%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-7;-13;Mostly cloudy, cold;-7;-10;E;11;81%;35%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;18;9;Inc. clouds;17;12;SSW;12;66%;66%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;Mostly sunny;29;15;ENE;15;58%;4%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;26;22;Clouds and sun, nice;27;22;SE;17;59%;28%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;24;18;Mostly sunny;25;17;N;9;67%;5%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;25;6;Clouds and sun, nice;24;5;NE;12;23%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;31;14;Mostly sunny, nice;29;14;SW;9;45%;22%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;Clouds and sun, nice;27;19;ENE;8;62%;7%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;13;5;Occasional p.m. rain;14;10;SSE;15;58%;84%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;10;3;Clouds and sun;10;6;SSE;11;69%;67%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;10;1;Cloudy;10;3;SE;8;49%;75%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;12;8;Cloudy, p.m. rain;11;6;N;16;85%;93%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;NE;19;74%;67%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;13;5;A midday t-storm;15;4;SSW;13;64%;84%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;22;Partly sunny, nice;28;22;ENE;17;63%;39%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;0;-3;Cloudy and chilly;0;-3;ENE;11;84%;74%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;24;20;A shower in the a.m.;23;20;SE;20;58%;79%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;21;17;Clouds and sun, nice;24;15;E;14;68%;60%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun, cold;-2;-8;Chilly with some sun;-2;-7;E;14;79%;24%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and warm;21;7;Showers around;13;5;NNE;10;74%;60%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming cloudy;8;2;Clouds and sun;12;5;N;8;68%;30%;4

Tehran, Iran;A stray t-shower;20;11;Partly sunny, nice;19;10;NNW;18;39%;26%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and beautiful;25;13;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;ESE;8;53%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;16;11;Showers and t-storms;17;10;S;10;72%;91%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler;9;1;Mostly cloudy;7;4;NE;23;51%;55%;3

Toronto, Canada;P.M. snow showers;3;0;A little snow;4;-1;ENE;16;82%;87%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;25;13;Partial sunshine;25;14;ESE;7;38%;2%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;19;11;Partly sunny;19;9;W;17;59%;26%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;-6;-28;Plenty of sunshine;-6;-21;ESE;8;74%;4%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;8;0;Cloudy;10;4;NNE;5;51%;81%;1

Vienna, Austria;Snow and rain, cold;3;-1;Bit of rain, snow;9;3;W;8;74%;67%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;37;23;Mostly sunny and hot;34;23;SSE;9;52%;28%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and chilly;-1;-6;A bit of snow;1;-3;ESE;15;78%;88%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A bit of ice;6;0;A little p.m. rain;6;0;WSW;9;92%;75%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;18;15;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;14;SSE;41;81%;87%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Turning sunny, warm;38;19;Sunny and very warm;37;19;SW;7;50%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Inc. clouds;14;5;Cloudy and mild;13;4;E;4;68%;44%;3

