North and South Korea agree on summit in April

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – North and South Korea have agreed to hold a summit in April in the Demilitarized Zone between the two countries, breaking news reports said Tuesday evening.

The announcement of the first summit in more than a decade was made by South Korean national security chief Chung Eui-yong after returning from a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The surprise news follows months of tension and fears of a nuclear confrontation amid repeated missile tests by the communist North and sharp rebukes from United States President Donald Trump. The tension was defused somewhat after North Korea agreed to participate in last month’s Winter Olympics in the South.

The eventual summit between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will also be accompanied by the opening of a communication hotline, CNN quoted Chung as saying. Neither Moon nor Kim have held a summit with the other side before.

The South Korean security chief and his delegation had dinner with Kim in North Korea following general talks, a rare event for the two nations.

Seoul will reportedly hold discussions with the U.S. to brief the Trump Administration on the results of the talks and on the plans for the summit. Chung said North Korea was willing to talk with Washington about denuclearization and about normal relations, if military threats were resolved and Pyongyang received a security guarantee, the Associated Press reported.

According to Chung, the North also agreed to suspend nuclear and missile tests during eventual talks with Washington.