Former China foreign minister might head new body dealing with Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China was likely to appoint former Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪) to head a new institution to unify the coordination of diplomatic, foreign trade and economic cooperation with Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau, Hong Kong media reported.

A review article published by the Sing Tao Daily named high-ranking Chinese politician and diplomat Yang as the most likely choice to head the new body. Additionally, the report said that as the control of Communist Party kept on expanding, the power of the State Council becomes weaker.

While making moves to have term limits abolished, President Xi Jinping (習近平) appointed a series of members directly under the central party organs, including the Central Leading Group for Comprehensively Deepening Reforms and National Security Commission, which allows Xi to diminish the power of the State Council, the paper said.

At present, the Communist Party has proposed reforms in various areas such as education, science, and technology, diplomacy and audit in order to further legitimize and institutionalize the expansion of its power.

In the politics of China, the State Council forms one of three interlocking branches of power, together with the Communist Party of China and the People's Liberation Army. The State Council functions as a Cabinet and directly oversees the various subordinate provincial governments.