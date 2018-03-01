Bank in Vietnam refuses to reimburse customer after her savings of US$ 10 million was stolen 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A customer was defrauded by the former deputy director of a bank in Vietnam, and lost ten million dollars when the money was stolen; however, the bank offered her only 6-percent compensation, which she would not accept.

According to a Vietnamese media outlet, the incident happened to a businesswoman surnamed Chu, who is a VIP depositor at a bank in Vietnam due to her huge amount of savings. In 2017, while checking her account, she was alerted by the bank that an amount of VND247 billion (around US$ 10.6 million) in one of her savings had been suspiciously withdrawn.

According to the police investigation, Chu's money was stolen by one of the bank's former branch executives who paid multiple visits to her house to provide updates on her accounts. An international arrest warrant has been issued for him, the report said.

In reply to Chu's request for the reimbursement, the bank offered a temporary compensation worth 6 percent of her total losses, amounting to US$ 650,000.

However, the woman did not accept proposed solution and said: "the bank did not point out how to retrieve my money". Both the client and the bank are waiting for an official trial.