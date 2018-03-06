Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles northeastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattled northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 5:42 p.m. today (March 6), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was located 9.1 kilometers east of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 87.2 kilometers, reported the CWB.

An intensity level of 3 was felt in Yilan County, while an intensity level of 2 was felt in New Taipei City, Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, and Miaoli County. An intensity level of 1 was felt in Hualien County, Keelung City, Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou County, and Yunlin County.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.