  1. Home
  2. World

Scientists hope to save northern white rhino from extinction

By  Associated Press
2018/03/06 17:08

FILE - In this Friday, July 28, 2017 file photo, wildlife ranger Zachariah Mutai takes care of Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino, at t

In this photo taken Wednesday, May 3, 2017, a ranger takes care of Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino, at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in

Fatu, centre, and Najin, left, the only two female northern white rhinos left in the world, graze where they are kept for observation, at the Ol Pejet

Najin, centre, one of only two female northern white rhinos remaining in the world, graze in the pen where she is kept for observation, at the Ol Peje

Keeper Zachariah Mutai attends to Fatu, one of only two female northern white rhinos remaining in the world, walks in the pen where she is kept for ob

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — As the health of the world's last male northern white rhino declines in Kenya, a global team of scientists and conservationists is pursuing an ambitious effort to save the subspecies from extinction with the help of the two surviving females.

The sick, elderly male rhino, Sudan, who could be euthanized because of a leg infection, is something of a celebrity, attracting thousands of visitors to his home at Ol Pejeta Conservancy and listed as "The Most Eligible Bachelor in the World" on the Tinder dating app last year in a fundraising effort.

Attention is now focused on plans to create northern white rhino embryos through in vitro fertilization of his daughter Najin and granddaughter Fatu, whose eggs would likely have to be extracted because they can't reproduce naturally.