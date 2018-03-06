The Latest: SKorean envoys return home after NKorea talks

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on talks between North and South Korea (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

South Korean presidential envoys have returned home a day after they met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a rare visit to the North.

The South Korean delegation led by national security director Chung Eui-yong was expected to head straight to Seoul's presidential palace to report to President Moon Jae-in.

Moon's office is expected to hold a media briefing on the outcome of the visit later Tuesday.

North Korean state media said the North and South Korean officials discussed a possible summit between Kim and Moon during a meeting and dinner hosted by Kim on Monday in Pyongyang.

The rival Koreas have been taking steps to repair ties strained by North Korean nuclear weapons and missile tests after the North reached out to the South over the recently concluded Pyeongchang Olympics.