Taiwan and Malaysia sign MOU on trade cooperation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's external trade council (TAITRA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Malaysian trade organization to seek closer ties in the trade with the country in accordance with the New Southbound policy.

TAITRA's Vice Secretary Wang Hsi-meng (王熙蒙) signed the agreement with the Malaysia Retail Chain Association (MRCA) in early March to boost bilateral trade and cooperation between the two parties. Also present at the signing was the Chairman of MCRA, Raymond Woo, reported RTI.

The Malaysia Retail Chain Association was founded in 1992, and is a leading chain retailer with more than 270 major chains, operators and franchises and over 20,000 individual store locations in Malaysia. MRCA has cooperated closely with the Taiwan Trade Center in Kuala Lumpur and has supported several of Taiwan's exhibitions in Malaysia.

Wang said Malaysia is Taiwan's second largest trading partner, second largest supplier of raw material and the third largest exporter of products in Southeast Asia. Last year, the number of Malaysian tourists coming to Taiwan reached 528,000 people.