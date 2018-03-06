Taiwan’s military to conduct Han Kuang exercises in May

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan Ministry of National Defense announced at a routine press conference on Tuesday that the country’s military will conduct Han Kuang No. 34 military exercises (漢光演習) in May and joint operations training from June to September.

MND Training Center Chief (董紹明) said that this year the country’s major military exercises will be centered on the annual Han Kuang military exercises to engage the army, the navy and the air force in days-long joint operations with live ammunition maneuvers.

Joint operations training will comprise basic and integrated joint training with intensity to add up gradually, Tung said, adding that the training is aimed to ensure combat capability by training forces to block enemies on seashores and further destroy them in the event of war.

MND spokesman Major General Chen Chung-chi (陳中吉) said the ministry has continued to engage in extensive thinking over tactics and strategies regarding the “asymmetric operation.” He added that the defensive strategies that the country has been engaging in must in the long run involve both the military and the strength of all Taiwanese people.

Han Kuang No. 32 exercises (photo from Wikimedia Commons)

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visits Han Kuang No. 32 exercises (photo by presidential office)