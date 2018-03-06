Mom, son killed when snow falls from California condo

KIRKWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a huge block of snow fell from a roof and killed a mother and her 7-year-old son, burying the two just feet from the front door of their Northern California mountain condo.

The Alpine County Sheriff's Department says 50-year-old Olga Perkovic of San Francisco and her son were returning from a day of skiing Sunday when a trailer-sized chunk of snow fell on them.

Rescuers had searched the nearby Kirkwood Ski Resort for hours because the two had boarded a lift that afternoon.

The mother and son were found under 3 feet of snow after a neighbor spotted some ski gloves next to the home. They were pronounced dead at a hospital.

They were the third and fourth to die skiers at California resorts since a major snowstorm late last week.