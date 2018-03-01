Taichung gov. inks investment deal for deep sea mining facility in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taichung City Government on March 6 signed a memorandum of cooperation with German firm Harry Hoffman Financial Consulting to begin a joint investment project to explore a diverse range of deep sea mining opportunities off the coast of central Taiwan.



The Taichung Mayor, Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) says that if the project gets underway successfully, then it will be the first diversified deep sea mining operation of its kind in the world.

After an estimated four years to construct necessary facilities and equipment, the project aims to produce 2.3 million tons of various minerals and other resources, including magnesium and lithium.

With a mind for environmentalism, the facilities will also produce fresh water from the ocean water harvested for resources, with an estimated 44 million tons of fresh water per year, which could be used for private consumption or industrial use.

According to the reports, once operation, the facility will produce an annual output value of around US$ 1.5 billion, while creating 1,000 new job opportunities.

The signing ceremony in Taichung was attended by the Taichung Mayor and Harry Hoffman himself. Also present as witnesses were Chen Tianqi (陳天柒) the head of the Asia Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce, Lu Yaozhi (呂曜志), Chief of the Taichung Economic and Trade office, and the director of the Industrial Development and Investment Promotion Committee of Taichung City, Cai Shiyin (蔡世寅).



UDN reports that the plans also include a natural gas-fired power plant as a means of “self-sufficient power generation.” It is also anticipated that the plant will create energy in excess of the facility’s total need, and will therefore also add to the total energy budget of the local region.



Harry Hoffmann, at the signing ceremony noted that similar technology has been used in various locations throughout Europe to create safe, efficient and environmentally friendly plants to mine seawater for individual minerals.

However, the site in Taichung will be the first such facility equipped to extract a variety of minerals and resources from a deep water ocean environment.