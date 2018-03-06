Michelin announces 2018 Taipei Bib Gourmand winners

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- For the first time in Taipei, Michelin today (March 6) released the winners of its Bib Gourmand awards, just one week before its highly anticipated Michelin Guide Taipei will also be announced.

Michelin's prestigious Bib Gourmand award is given to restaurants that offer a "quality meal" within a set price range. In the case of the new Taipei list, 36 addresses were selected, with 10 being located in the city's renown night markets.

Commenting on the positive impression Michelin's inspectors had of Taiwanese dishes, International Director in charge of the MICHELIN Guides, Michael Ellis said:

"Our inspectors have discovered the diversity and quality of Taiwanese cuisine, with great local gourmet offerings, including beef noodles, pork knuckles, squid balls, all at very attractive prices. Selections from the night markets include a healthy sesame oil chicken soup, pork liver or tripe soup, marinated chicken offal, kelp and duck wings. We also have a spot serving vegan stinky tofu, a Taiwanese favorite, on the Bib gourmand list.”

Five of the restaurants on the list specialize in Taiwanese cuisine, including Mao Yuan, Meli, My Stove, My Sweet Home Small Kitchen and Shuang Yue Food. Eight beef noodle eateries made the cut, including Yong Kang Beef Noodle, Niu DIan Beef Noodles, Liu Shandong Beef Noodles, Lin Dong Fang Beef Noodles, Liao Beef Noodles, Lao Shandong Homemade Noodles, Jian Hong Beef Noodles, and it singled out Halal Chinese Beef Noodles as especially noteworthy for its 60 years of history.

Of the 10 night market winners, three were in the Raohe Night market, including Chen Dong Pork Ribs Medicinal Herbs Soup, Fuzhou Black Pepper Bun and Shi Boss Spicy Tofu. There were two stalls each in the Nanjichang, Ningxia and Linjiang night markets, while Hai You Pork Ribs was the selection from Taipei's famous Shilin Night Market for its pork rib soup.

The list also featured other styles of cooking, including Jiangzhe, Shanghainese, Cantonese, Pekingese, Sichuanese and Japanese. The announcement highlighted Hamamatsuya, which sources eels from local farms and Sichuan vegetarian restaurant Serenity.