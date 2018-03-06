  1. Home
Philippines officials laud I-Mei's labor terms and conditions for OFWs in Taiwan

MECO Chairman Angelito Banayo said after an overall tour that what impressed him most about the food company was the nice working environment for the OFWs

By Maggie Huang,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/06 15:46

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) Chairman Angelito Banayo, along with labor representative and director of labor affairs of the MECO Labor Center Cesar L. Chavez, Jr., applauded the labor terms and conditions for the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) at I-Mei Foods Co. in an interview after given a tour of the company’s Nankan plant in Taoyuan City.

MECO Chairman Angelito Banayo said after an overall tour that what impressed him most about the food company during his visit was the nice working environment for the OFWs, adding that the mess hall is really clean and the food looks really delicious, and it’s really nice that the dormitory is air-conditioned with enough space.

Director of labor affairs of the MECO Labor Center, Cesar Chavez Jr., also noted that the working conditions for the Philippine workers are more than compliant with the situation in the Philippines, and he was very happy to say that he has never heard any complaints or received any news of labor disputes after taking office.

The Philippine representatives visited their compatriot workers at I-Mei’s Nankan plant last Thursday and also met with the directly hired OFWs from Davao on Mindanao Island who just arrived on the very day.
