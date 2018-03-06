Taiwan bullet train ticket sale for Tomb Sweeping Day holiday starts March 7

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan High Speed Rail ticket sale for this year’s five-day Tomb Sweeping Day holiday (April 4 – 8) will begin at midnight (00:00) on March 7, according to a news release issued by the company operating the bullet trains on Monday.

The Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSR) said the company will operate additional trains from April 3 to April 9 in order to clear the extra rush of passengers during the holiday period.

The THSR said it had planned to designate Car 3 to Car 5 as the non-reserved cars for every train during the seven-day rush period, adding that the college student and early bird discounts will still be available with 30% of the trains operated during the period.

Passengers who book 5 to 28 days before the day of boarding have chances of getting 35%, 20% or 10% fare discounts.

For trains offering college student and early bird discounts during the holiday rush period from April 4 to April 9, please visit the college student page and the early bird page here.

