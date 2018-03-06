  1. Home
Rare Taipei-centered earthquake registers as magnitude 2.6

In a rare occurence, an earthquake was felt in Taipei that was centered in capital city's Zhongzheng District

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/06 14:18

CWB map of earthquake in Taipei.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In a rare occurrence, an earthquake was centered in the heart of Taipei at noon today (March 6) measuring a magnitude of 2.6, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB). 

The epicenter of the quake was 5.3 kilometers west, southwest of Taipei City Hall in the city's Zhongzheng District, at a shallow depth of 7.8 kilometers, according to CWB data. Taiwan's Presidential Office is located in Taipei's Zhongzheng District. 

An intensity level of 3 was felt in Taipei City, a relatively high intensity for such a small quake, though this was probably due to the close proximity and shallow depth. Meanwhile, an intensity level of 1 was felt in neighboring New Taipei City. 

No injuries were reported at the time of publication. 

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

 
