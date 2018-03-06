Rare Taipei-centered earthquake registers as magnitude 2.6

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In a rare occurrence, an earthquake was centered in the heart of Taipei at noon today (March 6) measuring a magnitude of 2.6, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was 5.3 kilometers west, southwest of Taipei City Hall in the city's Zhongzheng District, at a shallow depth of 7.8 kilometers, according to CWB data. Taiwan's Presidential Office is located in Taipei's Zhongzheng District.

An intensity level of 3 was felt in Taipei City, a relatively high intensity for such a small quake, though this was probably due to the close proximity and shallow depth. Meanwhile, an intensity level of 1 was felt in neighboring New Taipei City.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.