Monday's Major League Linescore

|Minnesota
|000
|000
|021—3
|9
|2
|Philadelphia
|010
|120
|00x—4
|7
|0
Gibson, Kinley (4), Slegers (5), Romero (7), Gonsalves (8), and Wilson, Astudillo; Velasquez, Curtis (3), Rios (3), Leiter (4), Neris (7), Ramos (8), Pinto (8), Cleavinger (9), and Knapp, Moore. W_Velasquez 1-2. L_Gibson 0-1. Sv_Cleavinger. HRs_Petit; Hoskins.
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|101
|012—5
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|003
|030
|01x—7
|11
|1
Kuhl, Jones (3), Rivero (4), Williams (10), Neverauskas (13), and Cervelli, Stallings; McCarthy, Minter (4), Ramirez (6), Freeman (7), Winkler (8), Brothers (9), Socolovich (9), and Flowers, Brantly. W_McCarthy 1-0. L_Kuhl 0-1. Sv_Socolovich. HRs_Rodriguez, Marte, Luplow, Moroff; Santana.
___
|Washington
|001
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|020
|00x—2
|5
|0
Roark, Benoit (5), Romero (6), Voth (7), Adams (8), and Montero, Solano; Weaver, Gomber (4), Lyons (7), Sherriff (8), Leone (9), and Molina, Baron. W_Gomber 1-0. L_Benoit 0-1. Sv_Leone. HRs_Stevenson.
___
|Miami
|020
|000
|010—3
|7
|1
|Houston
|010
|201
|10x—5
|9
|4
Peters, Meyer (2), Richards (3), Despaigne (4), Hernandez (7), and Realmuto; Keuchel, Devenski (2), Harris (4), McCullers Jr. (5), Valdez (7), and McCann, Stassi. W_Harris 1-0. L_Despaigne 2-1. Sv_Valdez. HRs_Reed, Mayfield.
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|002—2
|8
|1
|New York Mets
|200
|000
|20x—4
|6
|0
Fiers, Barbato (3), Bell (4), Greene (5), Farmer (6), Comer (7), Norris (8), and Norris, Rogers; Harvey, Familia (4), Ramos (5), Sewald (6), Rhame (7), Smith (8), Gagnon (9), and Plawecki, Lobaton. W_Harvey 1-0. L_Fiers 2-1. Sv_Gagnon. HRs_Nimmo.
___
|Los Angeles Angels
|012
|201
|001—7
|13
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|050—5
|10
|4
Heaney, Pena (4), Bridwell (5), Hofacket (8), Jewell (8), Ramirez (9), and Maldonado, Graterol; Romano, Crockett (4), Hernandez (5), Hughes (6), Reed (7), Worley (9), and Barnhart, Hudson. W_Heaney 2-0. L_Romano 1-2. Sv_Ramirez.
___
___
|Chicago White Sox
|202
|500
|000—9
|11
|4
|Oakland
|000
|022
|104—9
|11
|1
Cease, Volstad (3), Soria (4), Farquhar (5), Cedeno (6), Beck (6), Clarkin (8), and Zavala, Collins; Mengden, Hendriks (3), Casilla (4), Trivino (4), Buchter (6), Blackburn (7), and Maxwell, Chavez. HRs_Skole; Lowrie.
___
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|000—1
|4
|2
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|000
|010
|43x—8
|7
|0
Clevinger, Miller (4), Allen (5), Merritt (6), Marshall (8), and Gomes, Hanigan; Hill, Liberatore (4), Stripling (5), Paredes (7), Copping (7), Alexander (8), Venditte (9), and Grandal. W_Copping 2-0. L_Merritt 0-1. HRs_Kemp, Verdugo, Grandal, Peters.
___
|San Francisco
|001
|010
|110—4
|3
|0
|Texas
|100
|000
|22x—5
|10
|1
Blach, Gomez (4), Snelten (5), Suarez (6), Valdez (8), and Brown, O'Conner; Moore, Garrett (3), Kela (5), Scott (5), Diekman (7), Barnette (8), Delabar (9), and Centeno, Nicholas. W_Barnette 1-0. L_Suarez 0-1. Sv_Delabar. HRs_Jensen.
___
|Chicago Cubs
|101
|110
|001—5
|13
|0
|Colorado
|200
|002
|000—4
|9
|0
Hendricks, Duensing (4), Bass (5), Butler (6), Farrell (7), Hancock (8), De La Cruz (9), and Caratini, Solis; Anderson, Pounders (3), Shaw (4), Dunn (5), Ottavino (6), Almonte (7), House (9), and Iannetta, Bemboom. W_Hancock 1-0. L_Almonte 1-1. Sv_De La Cruz. HRs_Happ, Rizzo, Court; Blackmon.
___
|Arizona
|010
|011
|610—10
|9
|1
|San Diego
|000
|001
|002—3
|8
|1
Koch, Bracho (3), Salas (4), Chafin (5), Barrett (6), Blazek (7), Medlen (8), Miller (9), and Herrmann, Thole; Lamet, Mariot (4), Brewer (5), Stock (5), Wingenter (7), Megill (7), Hand (8), Baumann (9), and Ellis, Lopez. W_Koch 1-0. L_Lamet 0-1. HRs_Brito; Lopez.
___