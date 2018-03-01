Exhibitors from across Taiwan join Foodex Japan 2018

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The international FOODEX Japan 2018 began on March 6 in Tokyo, Japan.

FOODEX Japan 2018 is the largest event of the year for Taiwanese Taiwanese food companies abroad, with their participation organized through Taiwan’s External Trade and Development Council (TAITRA).

At this year’s event, exhibitors from six different administrative regions of Taiwan are present and showcasing some of the quality food products that Taiwan has to offer Japanese consumers.

TAITRA and the Council of Agriculture (COA) held a press conference in Tokyo on the evening of March 5, which introduced the Taiwanese companies and their products, with exhibitors hailing from Taoyuan, Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, Kaohsiung, and Pingtung.

James C.F. Huang, director of TAITRA said that he hopes the exhibition this year will be the beginning of increased exchanges and partnerships between companies and consumers in Taiwan and Japan, reports China Times.

Japan is the second largest export market for Taiwan’s agricultural products, with Japan being a major consumer of seafood, fruits, vegetables and flowers. According to reports, agricultural products exported to Japan in 2017 amounted to US$ 782 million.

The 2017 numbers represent a year-to-year increase of 10.6 percent for exports to Japan, with similar year-to-year increases for the past three years. If the trend is any indication, 2018 looks set to be another very good year for Taiwanese products on the Japanese market.



A new development this year is the arrival of Taiwanese dates, which were never able to pass Japanese certification criteria, until now. After five years of campaigning and negotiations, the first batch of dates from Taiwan was approved for sale in Japan this year.

The fruit product will be showcased at Taiwan’s FOODEX country pavilion. Along with the Mango, it is expected to be a hit with Japanese consumers.



Taiwanese dates (CNA Image)