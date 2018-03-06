BC-SOC--Argentine Results

  1. Home
2018/03/06 08:39
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Gimnasia 1, San Lorenzo 0

Friday's Matches

Arsenal 2, Lanus 1

Belgrano 2, Patronato Parana 2

Saturday's Matches

Colon 0, Huracan 0

San Lorenzo 0, Santa Fe 0

Tigre 0, Talleres 0

Rosario Central 1, Godoy Cruz 2

Sunday's Matches

Temperley 1, Gimnasia 1

Banfield 1, Newell's 0

Atletico Tucuman 0, Defensa y Justicia 1

River Plate 1, CA Chacarita Juniors 1

Monday's Matches

Racing Club 2, Velez Sarsfield 1

San Martin 0, Independiente 4

Estudiantes 1, Olimpo 0