Specs leaked for Taiwanese company HTC's newest U12 smartphone  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following the Mobile World Congress in Spain last week, there have been several reported leaks of new devices and tech making headlines. The most recent leak involves HTC and their upcoming U12 model smartphone.



The new phone has reportedly been given the codename “Imagine” and a twitter user named LlabTooFer has released what seems to be a full list of the device’s specifications.



The new flagship model phone is purported to have a snapdragon 845 processor, which will also power some competing new smart phones in 2018, like the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Sony’s Xperia XZ2.



BGR reports that the U12 will have 6GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage, along with a 3,420 mAh battery. The QHD+ display screen is 5.99 inches and will likely have a 18:9 aspect ratio at 1,440 x 2,880 pixels.

A new development is the inclusion of two dual cameras on the back of the phone (one reportedly a 12 megapixels lens, and the other 16 megapixels). The front facing camera will be 8 megapixels.

The phone also has the face unlock feature, and has IP68 certification making it dust resistant and water resistant submerged at depths of up to 1.5 meters for up to half an hour, reports Xda.

There is still no official statement from HTC, but LlabTooFer suggests that the release date is likely to be sometime in April.