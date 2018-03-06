Taiwan headline news

Taipei, March 6 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Request to restart nuclear reactor approved
@China Times: Request to restart nuclear reactor approved
@Liberty Times: China's military spending tops NT$5 trillion this year, accelerating cross-strait military imbalance
@Apple Daily: Frances McDormand wins best actress, Gary Oldman best actor at 2018 Oscars
@Economic Daily News: Three Apple suppliers report lackluster February revenues
@Commercial Times: China extends tax waiver for new energy vehicle purchases
