BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings

|Brazilian Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Corinthians
|10
|5
|2
|3
|14
|8
|17
|Bragantino
|10
|4
|3
|3
|8
|7
|15
|Ituano
|10
|3
|5
|2
|12
|10
|14
|Atletico Linense
|10
|1
|3
|6
|11
|19
|6
|Friday, March 2
Ferroviaria 2, Mirassol 2
|Saturday, March 3
Red Bull Brasil 0, Sao Bento 0
Santo Andre 0, Botafogo 1
|Sunday, March 4
Novorizontino 3, Ituano 2
Santos 1, Corinthians 1
Atletico Linense 1, Sao Paulo 2
|Monday, March 5
Ponte Preta 0, Bragantino 1
Palmeiras 0, Sao Caetano 1
|Tuesday, March 6
Sao Bento vs. Ituano 2215 GMT
|Wednesday, March 7
Atletico Linense vs. Santo Andre 2000 GMT
Novorizontino vs. Santos 2230 GMT
|Thursday, March 8
Corinthians vs. Mirassol 0045 GMT
Ferroviaria vs. Bragantino 2000 GMT
Sao Caetano vs. Botafogo 2215 GMT
Palmeiras vs. Sao Paulo 2330 GMT
|Friday, March 9
Red Bull Brasil vs. Ponte Preta 0030 GMT
|Sunday, March 11
Mirassol vs. Atletico Linense 2000 GMT
Ponte Preta vs. Ferroviaria 2000 GMT
Bragantino vs. Sao Caetano 2000 GMT
Ituano vs. Palmeiras 2000 GMT
Santo Andre vs. Novorizontino 2000 GMT
Santos vs. Sao Bento 2000 GMT
Botafogo vs. Corinthians 2000 GMT
Sao Paulo vs. Red Bull Brasil 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Cruzeiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vitoria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vasco Da Gama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Corinthians
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gremio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sport Recife
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|America Mineiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ceara
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flamengo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atletico Mineiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Botafogo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chapecoense
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atletico Paranaense
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santos
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Internacional
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Palmeiras
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fluminense
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sao Paulo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bahia BA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0