Forte plans to retire as member of Bears

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Forte plans to retire as a member of the Chicago Bears.

The two-time Pro Bowl running back told NBC Sports Chicago on Monday that he will sign a one-day contract so he can officially go out as a Bear. Forte announced last week he is calling it a career after 10 seasons.

A second-round draft pick out of Tulane in 2008, Forte spent his first eight seasons with Chicago and his last two with the New York Jets.

Forte's 9,796 yards rushing rank 33rd on the NFL's career list. He also had 554 receptions, including setting the league record for running backs with 102 catches in 2014, and his 14,468 yards from scrimmage were the most in the NFL the past decade.

