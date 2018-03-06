Taiwan police praised for swift recovery of iPhone

TAIPEI (CNA) A South Korean businessman has given Taiwanese police the thumbs up after they helped him locate his lost iPhone just five minutes after he reported having left the device in a taxi in Taichung last week.



The 33-year-old, known only by his surname of Lee, sought the assistance of Wuri Precinct under the Taichung City Police Department on Friday soon after realizing that he left his mobile phone in a taxi that took him to the motel he booked in Wuri District, police said.



Police officer Lee Ming-han (李明翰) was able to identify the taxi's license plate number by checking surveillance video in the area and within five minutes was in contact with the driver, who said the phone was still in the car, police said.



The information cheered the Korean man, who gave the policeman the thumbs up and said "Taiwan police are great," police said.



The South Korean traveler told Taichung police that he was in the baby products business and flew to Taiwan on March 2 for a baby and maternity products fair that was being held at the Greater Taichung International Expo Center in Wuri District.



He said there would have been only a slight chance of him recovering his mobile phone in South Korea had he lost it there, and praised police here for locating it in five minutes.



(By Su Mu-chun and Elizabeth Hsu)