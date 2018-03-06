Chinese firms to pay $14 million back wages in Saipan

HONOLULU (AP) — Four China-based construction firms will pay nearly $14 million in back wages and damages to thousands of Chinese workers to build a casino in Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands.

A U.S. Department of Labor statement released Monday says investigators found the contractors paid employees less than what was required by law.

The settlement by the companies will affect more than 2,400 employees.

U.S. officials say workers entered on tourist visas and without proper visa authorization. They were also forced to pay thousands of dollars for airfare and recruitment fees, according to the settlement.

Saipan island in the western Pacific is the seat of government of the Northern Mariana Islands