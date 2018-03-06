10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. TRUMP'S TARIFF VOW ROILS GOP

The president insists "we're not backing down" on his pledge to slap stiff tariffs on steel and aluminum, despite strong opposition from congressional Republicans.

2. KOREANS HOLD 'OPENHEARTED' TALKS

Kim Jong Un meets with envoys for South Korea's president, the North says. It's the first time officials from Seoul have met with the young North Korean leader since he took power in 2011.

3. WHAT'S CASTING PALL OVER EU

Euroskeptics and populists rode a wave of hostility toward all things EU and surged to the fore in last weekend's Italian elections.

4. OSCARS SET RECORD — BUT NOT IN GOOD WAY

Viewership for the Academy Awards plunges 20 percent from last year to a record-low 26.5 million, the first time on record the Oscars reached fewer than 30 million people.

5. WHICH LEADERS SAY THEY'RE IN SYNC

Under twin clouds of legal investigation, Trump and Netanyahu present a united front, with Trump announcing he might travel to Jerusalem and Netanyahu lavishing praise on the American leader.

6. HUMAN SUPREMACY SAFE, FOR NOW

It'll be a long time before artificially intelligent robots take over the world, experts say, because humans have to spend so much time teaching them.

7. WHOSE DEATH ECHOES EARLIER SPY'S DEMISE

British media report that a former Russian agent is in critical condition after coming into contact with an "unknown substance" — a case that immediately draws parallels to the fatal poisoning of ex-Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko.

8. JUDGE LOWERS BOOM ON 'PHARMA BRO'

Martin Shkreli is ordered to forfeit more than $7.3 million in assets that include his one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album as part of his punishment in his securities fraud case.

9. FOUNDER OF TOWER RECORDS CHAIN DIES AT 92

Russell Solomon's first-of-its-kind business became a global phenomenon and changed the way people consumed music.

10. WHY CANELO ALVAREZ IS FACING QUESTIONS

The middleweight boxer tests positive for a banned drug, and promoters blame contaminated meat.