Monday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/06 07:41
Minnesota 000 000 021—3 9 2
Philadelphia 010 120 00x—4 7 0

Gibson, Kinley (4), Slegers (5), Romero (7), Gonsalves (8), and Wilson, Astudillo; Velasquez, Curtis (3), Rios (3), Leiter (4), Neris (7), Ramos (8), Pinto (8), Cleavinger (9), and Knapp, Moore. W_Velasquez 1-2. L_Gibson 0-1. Sv_Cleavinger. HRs_Petit; Hoskins.

Pittsburgh 000 101 012—5 7 0
Atlanta 003 030 01x—7 11 1

Kuhl, Jones (3), Rivero (4), Williams (10), Neverauskas (13), and Cervelli, Stallings; McCarthy, Minter (4), Ramirez (6), Freeman (7), Winkler (8), Brothers (9), Socolovich (9), and Flowers, Brantly. W_McCarthy 1-0. L_Kuhl 0-1. Sv_Socolovich. HRs_Rodriguez, Marte, Luplow, Moroff; Santana.

Washington 001 000 000—1 5 0
St. Louis 000 020 00x—2 5 0

Roark, Benoit (5), Romero (6), Voth (7), Adams (8), and Montero, Solano; Weaver, Gomber (4), Lyons (7), Sherriff (8), Leone (9), and Molina, Baron. W_Gomber 1-0. L_Benoit 0-1. Sv_Leone. HRs_Stevenson.

Miami 020 000 010—3 7 1
Houston 010 201 10x—5 9 4

Peters, Meyer (2), Richards (3), Despaigne (4), Hernandez (7), and Realmuto; Keuchel, Devenski (2), Harris (4), McCullers Jr. (5), Valdez (7), and McCann, Stassi. W_Harris 1-0. L_Despaigne 2-1. Sv_Valdez. HRs_Reed, Mayfield.

Detroit 000 000 002—2 8 1
New York Mets 200 000 20x—4 6 0

Fiers, Barbato (3), Bell (4), Greene (5), Farmer (6), Comer (7), Norris (8), and Norris, Rogers; Harvey, Familia (4), Ramos (5), Sewald (6), Rhame (7), Smith (8), Gagnon (9), and Plawecki, Lobaton. W_Harvey 1-0. L_Fiers 2-1. Sv_Gagnon. HRs_Nimmo.

Los Angeles Angels 012 201 001—7 13 1
Cincinnati 000 000 050—5 10 4

Heaney, Pena (4), Bridwell (5), Hofacket (8), Jewell (8), Ramirez (9), and Maldonado, Graterol; Romano, Crockett (4), Hernandez (5), Hughes (6), Reed (7), Worley (9), and Barnhart, Hudson. W_Heaney 1-0. L_Romano 1-1. Sv_Ramirez.

Chicago White Sox 202 500 000—9 11 4
Oakland 000 022 104—9 11 1

Cease, Volstad (3), Soria (4), Farquhar (5), Cedeno (6), Beck (6), Clarkin (8), and Zavala, Collins; Mengden, Hendriks (3), Casilla (4), Trivino (4), Buchter (6), Blackburn (7), and Maxwell, Chavez. HRs_Skole; Lowrie.

Cleveland 100 000 000—1 4 2
Los Angeles Dodgers 000 010 43x—8 7 0

Clevinger, Miller (4), Allen (5), Merritt (6), Marshall (8), and Gomes, Hanigan; Hill, Liberatore (4), Stripling (5), Paredes (7), Copping (7), Alexander (8), Venditte (9), and Grandal. W_Copping 2-0. L_Merritt 0-1. HRs_Kemp, Verdugo, Grandal, Peters.

San Francisco 001 010 110—4 3 0
Texas 100 000 22x—5 10 1

Blach, Gomez (4), Snelten (5), Suarez (6), Valdez (8), and Brown, O'Conner; Moore, Garrett (3), Kela (5), Scott (5), Diekman (7), Barnette (8), Delabar (9), and Centeno, Nicholas. W_Barnette 1-0. L_Suarez 0-1. Sv_Delabar. HRs_Jensen.

Chicago Cubs 101 110 001—5 13 0
Colorado 200 002 000—4 9 0

Hendricks, Duensing (4), Bass (5), Butler (6), Farrell (7), Hancock (8), De La Cruz (9), and Caratini, Solis; Anderson, Pounders (3), Shaw (4), Dunn (5), Ottavino (6), Almonte (7), House (9), and Iannetta, Bemboom. W_Hancock 1-0. L_Almonte 1-1. Sv_De La Cruz. HRs_Happ, Rizzo, Court; Blackmon.

