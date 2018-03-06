The Latest: McDaniel mum on run for Cochran's Senate seat

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on the retirement of Mississippi Sen. Thad Cochran (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

Conservative state lawmaker Chris McDaniel is not saying whether he'll drop his Republican primary bid against Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker and run instead for the seat being opened by the retirement of his former rival, Sen. Thad Cochran.

McDaniel told reporters Monday in Jackson, "It's premature to discuss at this stage." The state senator almost toppled Cochran in a tough 2014 primary.

McDaniel says his prayers are with the senator and his family.

"I want him to be healthy and happy," McDaniel says. "We disagree politically but I have nothing but respect for his service."

He jokes that he's received 85 phone calls since Cochran's announcement, but has "no idea" when he will decide, saying, "We'll just leave it to God's good plan."

__

4:46 p.m.

The chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Republican Thad Cochran of Mississippi, tells The Associated Press he will resign April 1 because of health problems.

The 80-year-old Cochran stayed home for a month last fall with urinary tract infections, returning to Washington in October to give Republicans the majority they needed to pass a budget plan.

Cochran says in a statement Monday that he will fulfill his responsibilities to Mississippi and the Senate "through the completion of the 2018 appropriations cycle."

He was first elected to the Senate in 1978 after serving six years in the House.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant will appoint a temporary replacement. Then a special election will be held to fill the rest of the term, through January 2021.