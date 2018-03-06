|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|29
|25
|3
|1
|83
|20
|78
|Man United
|29
|19
|5
|5
|56
|22
|62
|Liverpool
|29
|17
|9
|3
|67
|32
|60
|Tottenham
|29
|17
|7
|5
|55
|24
|58
|Chelsea
|29
|16
|5
|8
|50
|26
|53
|Arsenal
|29
|13
|6
|10
|52
|41
|45
|Burnley
|29
|10
|10
|9
|24
|26
|40
|Leicester
|29
|9
|10
|10
|41
|42
|37
|Watford
|29
|10
|6
|13
|39
|47
|36
|Brighton
|29
|8
|10
|11
|28
|38
|34
|Everton
|29
|9
|7
|13
|33
|49
|34
|Bournemouth
|29
|8
|9
|12
|34
|44
|33
|Swansea
|29
|8
|6
|15
|25
|42
|30
|West Ham
|29
|7
|9
|13
|36
|54
|30
|Huddersfield
|29
|8
|6
|15
|25
|50
|30
|Newcastle
|29
|7
|8
|14
|27
|40
|29
|Southampton
|29
|5
|13
|11
|29
|41
|28
|Crystal Palace
|29
|6
|9
|14
|27
|46
|27
|Stoke
|29
|6
|9
|14
|28
|54
|27
|West Brom
|29
|3
|11
|15
|22
|43
|20
|Thursday, March 1
Arsenal 0, Man City 3
|Saturday, March 3
Burnley 2, Everton 1
Swansea 4, West Ham 1
Southampton 0, Stoke 0
Watford 1, West Brom 0
Tottenham 2, Huddersfield 0
Leicester 1, Bournemouth 1
Liverpool 2, Newcastle 0
|Sunday, March 4
Brighton 2, Arsenal 1
Man City 1, Chelsea 0
|Monday, March 5
Crystal Palace 2, Man United 3
|Saturday, March 10
Man United vs. Liverpool 1230 GMT
West Brom vs. Leicester 1500 GMT
West Ham vs. Burnley 1500 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Swansea 1500 GMT
Everton vs. Brighton 1500 GMT
Newcastle vs. Southampton 1500 GMT
Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace 1730 GMT
|Sunday, March 11
Arsenal vs. Watford 1330 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Tottenham 1600 GMT
|Monday, March 12
Stoke vs. Man City 2000 GMT
|Wolverhampton
|34
|22
|7
|5
|59
|28
|73
|Cardiff
|34
|20
|7
|7
|50
|27
|67
|Aston Villa
|34
|18
|9
|7
|53
|32
|63
|Fulham
|35
|17
|11
|7
|59
|38
|62
|Derby
|35
|16
|12
|7
|54
|33
|60
|Bristol City
|35
|15
|12
|8
|52
|40
|57
|Middlesbrough
|35
|16
|7
|12
|49
|34
|55
|Sheffield United
|34
|17
|4
|13
|49
|40
|55
|Preston
|35
|13
|15
|7
|43
|34
|54
|Brentford
|34
|13
|11
|10
|50
|41
|50
|Millwall
|35
|12
|13
|10
|41
|36
|49
|Leeds
|35
|14
|7
|14
|47
|46
|49
|Ipswich
|34
|14
|6
|14
|45
|43
|48
|Norwich
|34
|12
|11
|11
|34
|37
|47
|Nottingham Forest
|35
|13
|4
|18
|43
|54
|43
|QPR
|34
|10
|9
|15
|38
|51
|39
|Sheffield Wednesday
|35
|8
|13
|14
|37
|48
|37
|Reading
|34
|8
|10
|16
|39
|48
|34
|Bolton
|35
|8
|10
|17
|30
|54
|34
|Hull
|34
|7
|12
|15
|45
|51
|33
|Barnsley
|34
|7
|11
|16
|34
|48
|32
|Birmingham
|35
|8
|6
|21
|23
|53
|30
|Burton Albion
|34
|7
|8
|19
|26
|60
|29
|Sunderland
|35
|5
|13
|17
|38
|62
|28
|Tuesday, Feb. 27
Hull 1, Barnsley 1
Reading 1, Sheffield United 3
|Friday, March 2
Middlesbrough 3, Leeds 0
|Saturday, March 3
Derby 1, Fulham 2
Millwall 1, Sunderland 1
Sheffield United vs. Burton Albion ppd.
Aston Villa vs. QPR ppd.
Nottingham Forest 2, Birmingham 1
Brentford vs. Cardiff ppd.
Barnsley vs. Norwich ppd.
Bolton 1, Preston 3
Ipswich vs. Hull ppd.
Bristol City 4, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Wolverhampton vs. Reading ppd.
|Tuesday, March 6
Hull vs. Millwall 1945 GMT
Cardiff vs. Barnsley 1945 GMT
Fulham vs. Sheffield United 1945 GMT
QPR vs. Derby 1945 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Ipswich 1945 GMT
Birmingham vs. Middlesbrough 1945 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Brentford 1945 GMT
Norwich vs. Nottingham Forest 1945 GMT
Sunderland vs. Aston Villa 1945 GMT
Preston vs. Bristol City 1945 GMT
Reading vs. Bolton 2000 GMT
|Wednesday, March 7
Leeds vs. Wolverhampton 1945 GMT
|Saturday, March 10
Preston vs. Fulham 1500 GMT
Hull vs. Norwich 1500 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT
Reading vs. Leeds 1500 GMT
QPR vs. Sunderland 1500 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bolton 1500 GMT
Cardiff vs. Birmingham 1500 GMT
Millwall vs. Brentford 1500 GMT
Ipswich vs. Sheffield United 1500 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Bristol City 1500 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton 1730 GMT
|Sunday, March 11
Nottingham Forest vs. Derby 1430 GMT
|Tuesday, March 13
Barnsley vs. Norwich 1945 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Reading 1945 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Burton Albion 1945 GMT
Aston Villa vs. QPR 1945 GMT
Brentford vs. Cardiff 1945 GMT
Ipswich vs. Hull 1945 GMT
|Blackburn
|36
|21
|10
|5
|67
|35
|73
|Shrewsbury
|34
|20
|8
|6
|45
|26
|68
|Wigan
|32
|20
|7
|5
|59
|20
|67
|Rotherham
|34
|19
|5
|10
|58
|39
|62
|Scunthorpe
|36
|15
|12
|9
|51
|41
|57
|Plymouth
|35
|15
|8
|12
|43
|42
|53
|Charlton
|33
|14
|9
|10
|43
|41
|51
|Peterborough
|34
|13
|11
|10
|53
|44
|50
|Bradford
|34
|15
|5
|14
|48
|51
|50
|Bristol Rovers
|35
|15
|4
|16
|50
|52
|49
|Portsmouth
|35
|15
|4
|16
|42
|44
|49
|Gillingham
|35
|11
|13
|11
|39
|39
|46
|Walsall
|35
|11
|11
|13
|47
|49
|44
|Southend
|34
|12
|8
|14
|42
|54
|44
|Doncaster
|35
|10
|12
|13
|43
|44
|42
|Oxford United
|34
|11
|9
|14
|49
|51
|42
|Blackpool
|34
|10
|12
|12
|42
|44
|42
|Oldham
|34
|10
|9
|15
|48
|58
|39
|AFC Wimbledon
|35
|10
|8
|17
|34
|46
|38
|Northampton
|35
|10
|8
|17
|34
|56
|38
|Fleetwood Town
|34
|10
|7
|17
|45
|56
|37
|Milton Keynes Dons
|35
|7
|11
|17
|32
|48
|32
|Bury
|34
|7
|8
|19
|28
|50
|29
|Rochdale
|30
|5
|11
|14
|29
|41
|26
|Tuesday, Feb. 27
Peterborough 2, Walsall 1
AFC Wimbledon 0, Blackburn 3
Bristol Rovers vs. Wigan ppd.
|Saturday, March 3
Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town ppd.
Doncaster vs. Bury ppd.
Southend 0, Walsall 3
Blackpool vs. Northampton ppd.
Scunthorpe 0, Oldham 2
Rochdale vs. Plymouth ppd.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton ppd.
Shrewsbury vs. Peterborough ppd.
Bradford vs. Portsmouth ppd.
Gillingham vs. Rotherham ppd.
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Bristol Rovers 1
|Sunday, March 4
Blackburn 2, Wigan 2
|Tuesday, March 6
Walsall vs. Rochdale 1945 GMT
|Saturday, March 10
Rotherham vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT
Southend vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT
Blackburn vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT
Bury vs. Oldham 1500 GMT
Bradford vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Walsall 1500 GMT
Wigan vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT
Peterborough vs. Charlton 1500 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Northampton 1500 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, March 13
Rochdale vs. Southend 1945 GMT
Bury vs. Peterborough 1945 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Rotherham 1945 GMT
Blackpool vs. Charlton 1945 GMT
|Wednesday, March 14
Bradford vs. Wigan 1945 GMT
|Luton Town
|35
|20
|9
|6
|75
|35
|69
|Accrington Stanley
|34
|20
|5
|9
|58
|38
|65
|Wycombe
|35
|18
|8
|9
|67
|51
|62
|Notts County
|35
|17
|10
|8
|56
|36
|61
|Mansfield Town
|34
|16
|12
|6
|53
|35
|60
|Exeter
|33
|18
|4
|11
|44
|37
|58
|Swindon
|35
|18
|3
|14
|55
|51
|57
|Coventry
|34
|16
|6
|12
|38
|28
|54
|Carlisle
|36
|15
|9
|12
|52
|45
|54
|Lincoln City
|34
|14
|11
|9
|46
|37
|53
|Crawley Town
|35
|15
|6
|14
|41
|43
|51
|Colchester
|35
|13
|11
|11
|45
|41
|50
|Cambridge United
|36
|13
|10
|13
|36
|46
|49
|Newport County
|34
|12
|12
|10
|41
|43
|48
|Stevenage
|35
|11
|9
|15
|46
|51
|42
|Cheltenham
|35
|10
|10
|15
|48
|52
|40
|Yeovil
|34
|10
|8
|16
|46
|55
|38
|Crewe
|35
|11
|3
|21
|41
|57
|36
|Forest Green
|34
|10
|6
|18
|39
|56
|36
|Grimsby Town
|36
|9
|9
|18
|30
|53
|36
|Morecambe
|33
|8
|11
|14
|34
|44
|35
|Port Vale
|34
|9
|8
|17
|37
|49
|35
|Chesterfield
|34
|8
|6
|20
|35
|61
|30
|Barnet
|35
|7
|8
|20
|33
|52
|29
|Tuesday, Feb. 27
Wycombe 0, Coventry 1
|Saturday, March 3
Coventry vs. Lincoln City ppd.
Barnet vs. Port Vale ppd.
Cambridge United 1, Luton Town 1
Newport County vs. Accrington Stanley ppd.
Crewe vs. Forest Green ppd.
Crawley Town vs. Wycombe ppd.
Stevenage vs. Mansfield Town ppd.
Cheltenham vs. Notts County ppd.
Exeter vs. Chesterfield ppd.
Morecambe vs. Colchester ppd.
Carlisle 2, Grimsby Town 0
Swindon vs. Yeovil ppd.
|Tuesday, March 6
Cheltenham vs. Notts County 1945 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Morecambe 1945 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Lincoln City 1945 GMT
Newport County vs. Forest Green 1945 GMT
|Saturday, March 10
Yeovil vs. Newport County 1500 GMT
Forest Green vs. Notts County 1500 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Colchester 1500 GMT
Swindon vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT
Exeter vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT
Coventry vs. Barnet 1500 GMT
Wycombe vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT
Stevenage vs. Crewe 1500 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT
Luton Town vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, March 13
Exeter vs. Yeovil 1945 GMT
Coventry vs. Luton Town 1945 GMT