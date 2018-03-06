  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/03/06 06:46
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Thursday's Match

Arsenal 0, Man City 3

Saturday's Matches

Burnley 2, Everton 1

Swansea 4, West Ham 1

Southampton 0, Stoke 0

Watford 1, West Brom 0

Tottenham 2, Huddersfield 0

Leicester 1, Bournemouth 1

Liverpool 2, Newcastle 0

Sunday's Matches

Brighton 2, Arsenal 1

Man City 1, Chelsea 0

Monday's Match

Crystal Palace 2, Man United 3

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Hull 1, Barnsley 1

Reading 1, Sheffield United 3

Friday's Match

Middlesbrough 3, Leeds 0

Saturday's Matches

Derby 1, Fulham 2

Millwall 1, Sunderland 1

Sheffield United vs. Burton Albion

Aston Villa vs. QPR

Nottingham Forest 2, Birmingham 1

Brentford vs. Cardiff

Barnsley vs. Norwich

Bolton 1, Preston 3

Ipswich vs. Hull

Bristol City 4, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Wolverhampton vs. Reading

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Peterborough 2, Walsall 1

AFC Wimbledon 0, Blackburn 3

Bristol Rovers vs. Wigan

Saturday's Matches

Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town

Doncaster vs. Bury

Southend 0, Walsall 3

Blackpool vs. Northampton

Scunthorpe 0, Oldham 2

Rochdale vs. Plymouth

AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton

Shrewsbury vs. Peterborough

Bradford vs. Portsmouth

Gillingham vs. Rotherham

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Bristol Rovers 1

Sunday's Match

Blackburn 2, Wigan 2

England League Two
Tuesday's Match

Wycombe 0, Coventry 1

Saturday's Matches

Coventry vs. Lincoln City

Barnet vs. Port Vale

Cambridge United 1, Luton Town 1

Newport County vs. Accrington Stanley

Crewe vs. Forest Green Rovers

Crawley Town vs. Wycombe

Stevenage vs. Mansfield Town

Cheltenham vs. Notts County

Exeter vs. Chesterfield

Morecambe vs. Colchester

Carlisle 2, Grimsby Town 0

Swindon vs. Yeovil

England FA Cup
Tuesday's Match

Swansea 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Wednesday's Match

Tottenham 6, Rochdale 1