Monday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/06 06:41
Minnesota 000 000 021—3 9 2
Philadelphia 010 120 00x—4 7 0

Gibson, Kinley (4), Slegers (5), Romero (7), Gonsalves (8), and Wilson, Astudillo; Velasquez, Curtis (3), Rios (3), Leiter (4), Neris (7), Ramos (8), Pinto (8), Cleavinger (9), and Knapp, Moore. W_Velasquez 1-2. L_Gibson 0-1. Sv_Cleavinger. HRs_Petit; Hoskins.

___

Pittsburgh 000 101 012—5 7 0
Atlanta 003 030 01x—7 11 1

Kuhl, Jones (3), Rivero (4), Williams (10), Neverauskas (13), and Cervelli, Stallings; McCarthy, Minter (4), Ramirez (6), Freeman (7), Winkler (8), Brothers (9), Socolovich (9), and Flowers, Brantly. W_McCarthy 1-0. L_Kuhl 0-1. Sv_Socolovich. HRs_Rodriguez, Marte, Luplow, Moroff; Santana.

___

Washington 001 000 000—1 5 0
St. Louis 000 020 00x—2 5 0

Roark, Benoit (5), Romero (6), Voth (7), Adams (8), and Montero, Solano; Weaver, Gomber (4), Lyons (7), Sherriff (8), Leone (9), and Molina, Baron. W_Gomber 1-0. L_Benoit 0-1. Sv_Leone. HRs_Stevenson.

___

Miami 020 000 010—3 7 1
Houston 010 201 10x—5 9 4

Peters, Meyer (2), Richards (3), Despaigne (4), Hernandez (7), and Realmuto; Keuchel, Devenski (2), Harris (4), McCullers Jr. (5), Valdez (7), and McCann, Stassi. W_Harris 1-0. L_Despaigne 2-1. Sv_Valdez. HRs_Reed, Mayfield.

___

Detroit 000 000 002—2 8 1
New York Mets 200 000 20x—4 6 0

Fiers, Barbato (3), Bell (4), Greene (5), Farmer (6), Comer (7), Norris (8), and Norris, Rogers; Harvey, Familia (4), Ramos (5), Sewald (6), Rhame (7), Smith (8), Gagnon (9), and Plawecki, Lobaton. W_Harvey 1-0. L_Fiers 2-1. Sv_Gagnon. HRs_Nimmo.

___

Cleveland 100 000 000—1 4 2
Los Angeles Dodgers 000 010 43x—8 7 0

Clevinger, Miller (4), Allen (5), Merritt (6), Marshall (8), and Gomes, Hanigan; Hill, Liberatore (4), Stripling (5), Paredes (7), Copping (7), Alexander (8), Venditte (9), and Grandal. W_Copping 2-0. L_Merritt 0-1. HRs_Kemp, Verdugo, Grandal, Peters.

___