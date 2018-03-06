Matic stunner completes United comeback in 3-2 win at Palace

LONDON (AP) — Nemanja Matic scored a stunning long-range goal in injury time as Manchester United came from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in a wild English Premier League game on Monday.

The win lifted United back into second place, above Liverpool, in the race for Champions League qualification behind runaway leader Manchester City.

Matic collected a loose ball about 25 meters out and sent a dipping shot into the corner for his first goal for United, adding to strikes from Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku at Selhurst Park.

With Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez particularly profligate, United was dreadful in the first half and conceded the opening goal when Andros Townsend's shot from the edge of the area span into the top corner off the back of United defender Victor Lindelof in the 11th.

United's players switched off for Palace's second goal in the 48th, Jeffrey Schlupp taking a quick free kick and Patrick van Aanholt running through before applying the finish.

United is 16 points behind City with nine games left, and two points above Liverpool.