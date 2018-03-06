Monday's Major League Linescore

|Minnesota
|000
|000
|021—3
|9
|2
|Philadelphia
|010
|120
|00x—4
|7
|0
Gibson, Kinley (4), Slegers (5), Romero (7), Gonsalves (8), and Wilson, Astudillo; Velasquez, Curtis (3), Rios (3), Leiter (4), Neris (7), Ramos (8), Pinto (8), Cleavinger (9), and Knapp, Moore. W_Velasquez 1-2. L_Gibson 0-1. Sv_Cleavinger. HRs_Petit; Hoskins.
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|101
|012—5
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|003
|030
|01x—7
|11
|1
Kuhl, Jones (3), Rivero (4), Williams (10), Neverauskas (13), and Cervelli, Stallings; McCarthy, Minter (4), Ramirez (6), Freeman (7), Winkler (8), Brothers (9), Socolovich (9), and Flowers, Brantly. W_McCarthy 1-0. L_Kuhl 0-1. Sv_Socolovich. HRs_Rodriguez, Marte, Luplow, Moroff; Santana.
___
|Washington
|001
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|020
|00x—2
|5
|0
Roark, Benoit (5), Romero (6), Voth (7), Adams (8), and Montero, Solano; Weaver, Gomber (4), Lyons (7), Sherriff (8), Leone (9), and Molina, Baron. W_Gomber 1-0. L_Benoit 0-1. Sv_Leone. HRs_Stevenson.
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|002—2
|8
|1
|New York Mets
|200
|000
|20x—4
|6
|0
Fiers, Barbato (3), Bell (4), Greene (5), Farmer (6), Comer (7), Norris (8), and Norris, Rogers; Harvey, Familia (4), Ramos (5), Sewald (6), Rhame (7), Smith (8), Gagnon (9), and Plawecki, Lobaton. W_Harvey 1-0. L_Fiers 2-1. Sv_Gagnon. HRs_Nimmo.
___