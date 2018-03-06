Trump to sell tax cut package to Hispanic business owners

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is ready to sell his tax cut package to Hispanic business owners.

Trump will be the keynote speaker Wednesday at an annual summit of the Latino Coalition.

Helen Aguirre Ferre, White House director of media affairs, says, "Economic and national security are of great interest to the Hispanic community and President Trump looks forward to speaking to the members of the Latino Coalition about his policies."

It will be the first time Trump has addressed Hispanic business owners. Vice President Mike Pence was the main speaker last year.

The coalition is a conservative organization headed by Hector Barreto, who led the Small Business Administration under President George W. Bush.