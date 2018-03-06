US trade representative says progress slow at NAFTA talks

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. trade representative says agreement was reached on only three chapters of the North American Free Trade Agreement during the latest round of talks on renegotiating the treaty and warns that "time is running short" to reach a deal.

Robert Lighthizer says that overall, only six of NAFTA's 30 chapters have been concluded in seven rounds of talks.

Lighthizer said Monday that "we have not made the progress many had hoped." He added: "I fear the longer we proceed, the more political headwinds we will feel."

He says that if three-way negotiations involving the U.S., Mexico and Canada don't work, "we are prepared to move on a bilateral basis."

Lighthizer spoke in Mexico City, where the latest round of talks took place.