BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2434 2459 2434 2459 Up 139 May 2460 Up 124 May 2337 2459 2331 2446 Up 133 Jul 2357 2477 2352 2460 Up 124 Sep 2373 2484 2366 2469 Up 117 Dec 2383 2478 2374 2466 Up 104 Mar 2392 2474 2379 2461 Up 92 May 2400 2482 2390 2470 Up 93 Jul 2403 2493 2401 2482 Up 94 Sep 2417 2491 2408 2491 Up 90 Dec 2431 2507 2426 2507 Up 91