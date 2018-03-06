BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2434
|2459
|2434
|2459
|Up
|139
|May
|2460
|Up
|124
|May
|2337
|2459
|2331
|2446
|Up
|133
|Jul
|2357
|2477
|2352
|2460
|Up
|124
|Sep
|2373
|2484
|2366
|2469
|Up
|117
|Dec
|2383
|2478
|2374
|2466
|Up
|104
|Mar
|2392
|2474
|2379
|2461
|Up
|92
|May
|2400
|2482
|2390
|2470
|Up
|93
|Jul
|2403
|2493
|2401
|2482
|Up
|94
|Sep
|2417
|2491
|2408
|2491
|Up
|90
|Dec
|2431
|2507
|2426
|2507
|Up
|91