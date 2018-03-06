AP takeout on college corruption probe wins story of year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Associated Press writer Eddie Pells won story of the year honors for coverage of the NCAA basketball corruption probe in the annual contest for AP staffers by the Associated Press Sports Editors.

The story reported in collaboration with nearly four dozen AP sports writers around the United States to examine how universities with top basketball programs were responding to a federal corruption investigation of the sport.

Other contest winners from the AP:

Tim Dahlberg won the Grimsley Award for body of work covering some of the biggest events of the year, including the Super Bowl , World Series , the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight, the British Open and a look back at the 50th anniversary of the Ice Bowl — the 1967 NFL Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys.

Paul Newberry won in the deadline writing category for his story on the Atlanta Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots in the 2017 Super Bowl.

Aaron Beard won the enterprise writing category for his college corruption story on sports agents and the difficulty in prosecuting them despite alleged underhanded ways in which they target teenage athletes.

Steve Whyno won the final writing category as his feature story describing how financial advisors, Zamboni drivers and others get the call to be a backup NHL goalkeeper.

Photographer Charles Krupa won for best portfolio for his collection of work including a series of photos featuring NASCAR at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

"Krupa's portfolio was by far the best," the judges said. "He did some spectacular action photography. All of his images stood out."

Other photography awards went to:

David Goldman won the award for feature photo for his image with people gathered outside to watch hockey on a big screen.

Beret Armangue won the final award for action photo for his image of a man trying to move to avoid getting gored by a bull.

___

For more on APSE: http://apsportseditors.com