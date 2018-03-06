Prep school supports assault victim's 'trailblazing' work

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire prep school that settled a lawsuit with a former student who said it failed to protect her from being sexually assaulted says it fully supports her "trailblazing" work to give a voice to sexual assault victims.

Chessy Prout's book, "I Have The Right To: A High School Survivor's Story of Sexual Assault, Justice, and Hope" is being released Tuesday. St. Paul's School says its culture "does not condone or tolerate" what happened to Prout, who was 15 in 2014 when she accused fellow student Owen Labrie of assaulting her as part of a sexual conquest game.

Labrie was convicted of sexual assault and other charges. He's appealing his case.

Prout said on NBC's "Today" show she decided to write to reclaim her name.