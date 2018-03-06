The Latest: Israeli prime minister at the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on relations between the United States and Israel (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived at the White House for meetings with President Donald Trump.

The two will hold talks and sit down to a working lunch before Netanyahu speaks later in the week at the annual conference of the powerful pro-Israel lobby, AIPAC.

The visit comes as Trump's efforts to broker a peace deal between the Israelis and Palestinians appears stalled. Palestinians and other critics insist it will be dead on arrival.

Misgivings have also been percolating over Iran. Israel sees Trump's efforts to crack down on its archenemy as lacking.

1 a.m.

