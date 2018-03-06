Curfew imposed in central Sri Lanka after mobs burn property

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Police in central Sri Lanka have imposed a curfew to quell anti-Muslim violence after mobs from the majority ethnic Sinhalese population burned shops and homes in retaliation for a death that's the subject of a dispute.

The violence in the Kandy district occurred Monday after an ethnic Sinhalese man died in hospital after he was attacked by a group of Muslims.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara confirmed the imposition of curfew but declined to provide details on injuries and property damage.

The government said in a statement that police were put on alert to prevent the violence from spreading and asked the people to "act with responsibility and remain calm."

About 75 percent of Sri Lanka's population is Sinhalese while about nine percent is Muslim.