Andrew Lloyd Webber, turning 70, looks back and forward

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Lloyd Webber is turning 70 this month and there are many ways to celebrate.

His autobiography, "Unmasked," is being published, as well as a massive, four-CD collection of his songs, performed by the likes of Barbra Streisand, Lana Del Rey and Madonna.

The Lloyd Webber-mania includes the upcoming live televised NBC version of "Jesus Christ Superstar" starring John Legend and Sara Bareilles, a primetime NBC tribute on March 28 and a new musical featuring his songs at New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse in September.

That follows a tribute at the Grammy Awards, while winter Olympic fans would have noticed Lloyd Webber supplied the soundtrack for several skaters.

What does the composer want as a birthday present? More work, he says. He's looking for another subject for a new musical.