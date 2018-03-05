In Bhutan, gross national happiness more important than GDP

This Oct. 23, 2017 photo shows a Layan highlander, in native dress, parading his pony, which won the horse race at the Laya Royal Highlander Festival,
This Oct. 23, 2017 photo shows yaks entered in the best yak contest at the Laya Royal Highlander Festival, in the Himalayan highlands of Bhutan. Laya
This Oct. 21, 2017 photo shows trekkers crossing the glacier-fed Mo Chuu River on the hike from Gasa to the Laya Highlands for the second annual Royal
This Oct. 21, 2017 shows a typical Bhutanese home in Gasa, in northern Bhutan, a village in the Himalayas near the Tibetan border. Bhutanese homes in
This Oct. 23, 2017 photo shows residents of Laya and other Bhutanese celebrating at the Royal Highlander festival by participating in a traditional da
This Oct. 23, 2017 photo shows women from the Laya ethnic group in their native costume, much of it woven from yak wool, attending the games and event
This Oct. 30, 2017 photos shows the iconic Tiger's Nest Monastery, or Taktshang Goemba, perched on a steep cliff about 2,700 feet above Paro. The most
This Oct. 23, 2017 photo shows prize winning Bhutanese mastiff, Tsagay, who won the best mastiff contest at the Laya Royal Highlander Festival in Bhut
This Oct. 18, 2017 photo shows Gangtey Gonpa, or monastery, in the upper Thimphu Valley in Western Bhutan. The 450-year old monastery is built like a
This Oct. 23, 2017 photo shows two women from the Laya nomadic ethic group attending the second annual Laya Royal Highlander Festival, high in the Him
This Oct. 23, 2017 shows the village of Laya, in Bhutan, where the Royal Highlander Festival was held. Set at nearly 13,000 feet, the festival was hel
LAYA, Bhutan (AP) — Never conquered, never colonized, Bhutan is the Himalayas' last Buddhist kingdom. It's managed to hold on to ancient culture while transitioning from absolute monarchy to democracy.
In the 1970s, Bhutan's king said "gross national happiness" was more important than gross domestic product. The country has also taken a unique approach to tourism, promoting itself as an "exclusive" destination through "high value, low impact" tourism.
Tourists can only visit by booking through licensed tour operators with packages that cost $200 to $250 a day, depending on the season. Some of that money is earmarked by the government for health care, free schools and infrastructure. Despite the high price tag, Bhutan was listed by both The New York Times and Afar magazine on "where to go in 2018" lists.