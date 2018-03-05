In Bhutan, gross national happiness more important than GDP

LAYA, Bhutan (AP) — Never conquered, never colonized, Bhutan is the Himalayas' last Buddhist kingdom. It's managed to hold on to ancient culture while transitioning from absolute monarchy to democracy.

In the 1970s, Bhutan's king said "gross national happiness" was more important than gross domestic product. The country has also taken a unique approach to tourism, promoting itself as an "exclusive" destination through "high value, low impact" tourism.

Tourists can only visit by booking through licensed tour operators with packages that cost $200 to $250 a day, depending on the season. Some of that money is earmarked by the government for health care, free schools and infrastructure. Despite the high price tag, Bhutan was listed by both The New York Times and Afar magazine on "where to go in 2018" lists.