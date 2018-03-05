AI's dirty little secret: It's powered by people

This August 2017 photo provided by Shamima Khatoon shows Khatoon in New Delhi. Khatoon's job of annotating cars, lane markers and traffic lights at an
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — There's a dirty little secret about artificial intelligence: It's powered by an army of real people.
From makeup artists in Venezuela to women in conservative parts of India, people around the world are doing the digital equivalent of needlework —drawing boxes around cars in street photos, tagging images, and transcribing snatches of speech that computers can't quite make out.
Such data feeds directly into "machine learning" algorithms that help self-driving cars wind through traffic and let Alexa understand you want the lights on. Many such technologies wouldn't work without massive quantities of this human-labeled data.
This burgeoning but largely unseen cottage industry is the foundation of a technology that could change humanity forever: AI that will drive us around, execute verbal commands, and, possibly, one day think on its own.