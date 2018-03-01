Taiwan joins international conference on rural development in Malaysia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- To develop beneficial trade relationships throughout the region in accordance with the New Southbound Policy, Lin Tsong-shayn (林聰賢) the head of Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture led a delegation from Taiwan to participate in the 19th Conference of the African-Asian Rural Development Organization (AARDO) held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from Feb. 28 through March 3.

Thanks to the efforts of Ling Tsong-shayn and the Taiwan delegation, Taiwan was re-appointed as a member nation of AARDO's Executive Committee for an additional three years, following the past three years from 2015 to 2017, when Taiwan successfully displayed capable leadership on the committee.

The AARDO conference is held every three years, and at each conference a new executive committee with representative from 10 member nations is determined. AARDO was founded in 1962, and currently has 33 member states. Taiwan has been a member since 1968.

Since many of the objectives of AARDO compliment the New Southbound Policy of the Taiwanese Government, Lin and the Council of Agriculture were eager to head to Kuala Lumpur for this year’s conference to participate in a number of forums and programs focusing on agriculture and rural development in Asia and Africa.



Taiwan’s leadership and its initiative to spearhead cooperative programs in the Southeast Asian region have been recognized and praised by all the member states of AARDO, reports Cnews.



Lin also took the opportunity to visit a major local market and farms to learn more about agriculture in Malaysia. The Taiwanese delegation also showcased some of the countries local products like pineapple and custard apple over the course of the conference.

While in Malaysia, an important partner of the Southbound Policy, Lin also met with Malaysian and Taiwanese business owners in the country to better understand the needs and challenges facing Taiwanese businesses and their partners.



To further Taiwan’s relationship with nations in Southeast Asia, as well as Africa, while also developing beneficial trade opportunities for Taiwanese agriculture, the trip was a very successful one.



Head of Taiwan's COA speaks with a group at the 2018 AARDO conference (CNA Image)

