Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 5, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;An a.m. thunderstorm;87;76;A morning shower;88;77;SSW;10;76%;63%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;79;60;Sunny and nice;82;63;SW;5;46%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;71;51;Partly sunny, mild;70;51;WSW;8;59%;32%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Showers around;62;52;Partly sunny, breezy;59;52;WSW;16;59%;85%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning cloudy;52;35;A morning shower;49;33;S;9;91%;62%;1

Anchorage, United States;Decreasing clouds;27;11;A little p.m. snow;27;20;NNE;4;85%;88%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warmer with some sun;82;48;Cooler;53;47;ESE;7;72%;70%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;29;18;Afternoon showers;38;5;WSW;19;85%;84%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower or t-storm;83;71;A t-storm in spots;87;71;SSE;5;76%;60%;2

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;68;54;Partly sunny;66;56;S;8;70%;21%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;78;64;Some sun, a shower;78;65;SSE;6;69%;55%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun, warm;83;59;Partly sunny, warm;83;57;SE;10;40%;6%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with showers;95;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;73;E;5;73%;63%;6

Bangalore, India;Plenty of sunshine;94;59;Plenty of sunshine;92;60;ESE;7;22%;0%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;94;80;Some sun;93;79;S;7;65%;38%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Spotty showers;59;45;Showers around;60;45;W;15;62%;60%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;46;25;Chilly with some sun;43;27;SE;9;45%;27%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A little p.m. rain;42;36;A little p.m. rain;53;40;SE;15;75%;81%;2

Berlin, Germany;Milder with clearing;47;28;Rain, then snow;41;32;ENE;5;73%;92%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;67;47;Cloudy;66;48;SE;6;70%;44%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;85;66;A t-storm in spots;83;66;SW;7;69%;66%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy and cold;36;33;Bit of rain, snow;37;33;E;10;91%;81%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Dull and dreary;51;40;Partly sunny;49;40;S;4;77%;44%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and chilly;39;30;Snow to rain;40;35;NE;8;90%;81%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and cold;37;33;Snow and rain;39;33;WSW;6;89%;86%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Becoming cloudy;83;60;Sunny and delightful;77;61;E;8;41%;0%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;86;65;A stray thunderstorm;84;66;N;5;44%;55%;7

Busan, South Korea;Rain tapering off;43;37;Cloudy;48;41;ENE;13;58%;1%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;89;66;Sunny and warm;85;61;NE;7;28%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;80;65;Partly sunny;76;64;SSE;17;63%;2%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;78;67;A heavy thunderstorm;80;68;E;4;75%;73%;10

Chennai, India;Sunshine;91;71;Mostly sunny;93;72;ESE;7;58%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Cloudy, p.m. rain;42;33;Rain/snow showers;42;28;N;7;75%;74%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;89;75;A passing shower;88;74;NNE;7;72%;60%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Snow tapering off;35;33;Cloudy;38;32;E;6;84%;69%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;77;68;Sunny and pleasant;78;68;N;12;67%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Decreasing clouds;70;42;Mostly sunny;67;37;NNW;8;29%;1%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Overcast;91;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;79;NNE;12;77%;73%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;82;57;Hazy sun;85;56;WNW;10;42%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Windy and cooler;47;25;Plenty of sun;48;21;SE;8;23%;1%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;92;72;Hazy and very warm;94;72;SSW;6;34%;2%;7

Dili, East Timor;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;76;A downpour;87;75;SW;6;76%;79%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy and chilly;43;32;Clearing, a shower;43;32;WSW;9;86%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, mild;68;45;Some sun, pleasant;67;49;NNE;9;38%;55%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain, heavy at times;63;54;Periods of rain;59;49;W;11;78%;87%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing and warm;85;73;A shower or t-storm;79;72;ESE;10;78%;67%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;79;58;A t-storm in spots;79;56;ESE;4;64%;49%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;80;62;Mostly sunny, nice;83;64;S;6;43%;3%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Inc. clouds;24;15;Some sun returning;22;15;ESE;14;81%;44%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;93;76;Partly sunny;93;76;SE;7;65%;27%;5

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;81;67;Not as warm;73;64;E;14;71%;20%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;80;70;Partly sunny, breezy;79;69;NE;16;59%;36%;7

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;98;70;Sunshine;96;71;SE;5;19%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;79;49;Hazy sun;79;51;NNW;9;44%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Inc. clouds;50;47;Showers around;59;54;SSW;10;77%;70%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;WSW;5;75%;62%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;87;73;Sunny and very warm;91;75;N;8;55%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;84;60;A p.m. shower or two;82;60;NW;5;53%;73%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;58;35;Sunny and mild;65;38;W;4;25%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;93;67;Hazy and very warm;95;67;NNW;5;23%;3%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower;75;47;Sunshine, pleasant;74;46;W;6;46%;25%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;98;69;Mostly cloudy;100;71;N;13;15%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Plenty of sun;35;14;Cloudy and chilly;30;27;SE;9;72%;67%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Nice with sunshine;82;66;Mostly sunny;84;71;NE;8;53%;7%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;90;71;Clouds and sun;91;72;SW;6;54%;39%;11

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sunshine;94;71;Hazy sun;95;68;WSW;6;35%;2%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;74;A t-storm in spots;91;75;NNE;3;69%;83%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;39;A t-storm in spots;57;39;E;7;68%;66%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;92;78;Partly sunny, nice;89;78;SSW;6;72%;34%;11

Lima, Peru;Some sun;76;68;Clouds and sun, nice;76;68;SSE;7;74%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain, a thunderstorm;58;51;Spotty showers;58;46;NW;10;64%;61%;4

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;52;40;Decreasing clouds;48;37;SE;9;76%;70%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;51;Partly sunny;79;54;NE;5;20%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;85;72;Nice with some sun;86;73;SSW;6;69%;1%;13

Madrid, Spain;Rain and drizzle;49;38;Spotty showers;51;34;WNW;12;67%;85%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;81;A t-storm in spots;88;81;NE;8;70%;54%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Overcast, a t-storm;88;77;Afternoon showers;88;76;ENE;7;79%;84%;3

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;92;77;Brilliant sunshine;94;78;E;8;57%;28%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;70;54;Sunny and nice;79;53;SE;10;53%;0%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;81;54;Partly sunny;81;55;NW;5;31%;34%;10

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;75;60;Partly sunny, nice;78;67;SSW;10;55%;9%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;30;10;Cloudy and cold;26;24;SE;9;69%;72%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;88;79;Sunny and pleasant;89;79;E;13;65%;2%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm in spots;79;64;Partly sunny;70;60;SE;12;45%;2%;8

Montreal, Canada;Low clouds;38;26;Areas of low clouds;38;29;E;5;61%;13%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cold with low clouds;19;-1;Mostly cloudy;14;7;SE;5;63%;7%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunny and less humid;91;72;Hazy sun;93;72;NNW;9;50%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;76;58;A t-storm in spots;80;60;N;7;60%;82%;13

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;45;32;Sun, then clouds;45;36;ESE;7;47%;69%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning cloudy;74;54;Sunny, nice and warm;74;51;W;8;66%;1%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;29;5;Clearing;26;22;SE;10;90%;58%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;62;38;Partly sunny;51;33;N;8;42%;0%;5

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy, snow showers;27;23;A little snow;29;28;NE;7;76%;66%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds;37;24;Clouds and sun;37;27;E;12;65%;52%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;86;78;A shower;86;79;ENE;6;72%;80%;6

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;92;73;Partly sunny;90;73;N;11;57%;17%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or t-storm;90;75;A couple of showers;88;75;ENE;10;75%;63%;7

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;56;41;Periods of sun;52;41;SSW;6;69%;72%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and hot;95;76;Sunshine and warm;92;71;SSW;11;37%;4%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sun and clouds;96;77;Clouds and sun, nice;94;76;S;6;60%;36%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. thunderstorm;85;74;Spotty showers;90;75;N;11;74%;75%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;86;64;Mostly sunny;87;66;NE;6;45%;28%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy and chilly;40;29;Bit of rain, snow;38;32;WSW;3;81%;86%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning sunny;53;19;Mostly cloudy;45;20;NNW;6;34%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, a t-storm;70;55;A little p.m. rain;70;54;NE;9;57%;70%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Spotty showers;63;54;Cloudy with showers;63;53;WNW;11;86%;94%;1

Recife, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;87;76;A morning shower;87;77;NE;7;73%;63%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny and chilly;30;24;A bit of a.m. snow;35;26;E;8;42%;56%;1

Riga, Latvia;Inc. clouds;27;18;Partly sunny;31;20;ESE;6;72%;16%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;86;75;A t-storm in spots;87;75;NNE;6;71%;55%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;81;63;Plenty of sun;87;66;WSW;8;23%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Cooler with rain;52;47;Showers and t-storms;55;46;WSW;7;79%;86%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, cold;21;1;Cloudy and cold;18;8;ESE;8;73%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;59;45;Partly sunny;63;47;ENE;7;58%;3%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;82;61;Partly sunny;81;59;ENE;9;60%;27%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;79;71;Lots of sun, nice;79;71;ENE;8;57%;6%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;77;62;Mostly sunny, nice;76;63;NW;5;72%;27%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;76;47;Mostly sunny, nice;77;45;ENE;5;29%;3%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;88;60;Sunny and nice;89;57;WSW;5;32%;2%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;81;65;Sunshine and nice;81;65;NNE;6;59%;16%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain, then a shower;53;47;Spotty showers;55;42;NE;9;62%;70%;3

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;48;37;Mostly sunny;50;37;N;7;64%;11%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;53;29;Partly sunny;51;33;NNE;3;48%;1%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;50;45;Mostly cloudy;52;46;ENE;10;64%;60%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;A t-storm in spots;92;79;NE;9;70%;64%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and drizzle;45;35;A little p.m. rain;56;39;SE;7;76%;58%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;81;69;A shower or two;81;71;NE;5;59%;75%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy, snow showers;31;25;A little snow;31;25;E;6;73%;66%;0

Sydney, Australia;A little p.m. rain;75;67;A shower or two;75;67;SE;17;63%;80%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. t-storm;77;59;Cloudy, not as warm;68;62;ENE;11;78%;41%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Inc. clouds;25;15;Clouds breaking;24;18;E;10;68%;38%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy;70;50;A shower in the p.m.;70;42;NNW;9;52%;87%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;56;34;Rather cloudy;47;38;W;8;64%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;A stray t-shower;68;52;Clouding up;69;53;NNE;11;29%;27%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;78;64;Sunny and beautiful;76;56;SSW;9;55%;1%;5

Tirana, Albania;Rain this afternoon;71;54;Thunderstorms;62;53;S;7;72%;89%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;64;43;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;36;ENE;14;40%;0%;5

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;36;27;P.M. snow showers;37;31;ESE;16;77%;85%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler with sunshine;74;61;Partly sunny;78;56;W;12;40%;1%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;67;54;Mostly sunny;67;51;WSW;13;56%;27%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, not as cold;23;-5;Mostly cloudy;21;-16;NNW;6;55%;39%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Becoming cloudy;44;33;Mostly sunny;46;32;NNE;4;58%;5%;3

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and colder;35;32;Bit of rain, snow;37;32;SSE;6;82%;81%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;92;68;Sunshine, summerlike;100;74;NE;4;33%;10%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun, cold;27;17;Cloudy and chilly;29;22;E;7;70%;34%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Inc. clouds;38;27;A wintry mix;37;31;E;9;77%;82%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Humid with some sun;73;63;Rain and drizzle;70;60;SSE;8;81%;92%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;100;66;Sunny and very warm;99;68;SW;5;48%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mainly cloudy, mild;57;38;A morning shower;56;42;ENE;3;54%;83%;3

