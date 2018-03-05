Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 5, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;An a.m. thunderstorm;31;24;A morning shower;31;25;SSW;16;76%;63%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;26;16;Sunny and nice;28;17;SW;8;46%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;22;11;Partly sunny, mild;21;10;WSW;13;59%;32%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Showers around;17;11;Partly sunny, breezy;15;11;WSW;26;59%;85%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning cloudy;11;2;A morning shower;9;1;S;15;91%;62%;1

Anchorage, United States;Decreasing clouds;-3;-12;A little p.m. snow;-3;-7;NNE;7;85%;88%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warmer with some sun;28;9;Cooler;12;8;ESE;11;72%;70%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;-1;-8;Afternoon showers;3;-15;WSW;31;85%;84%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower or t-storm;29;22;A t-storm in spots;31;21;SSE;8;76%;60%;2

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;20;12;Partly sunny;19;13;S;12;70%;21%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;25;18;Some sun, a shower;26;18;SSE;9;69%;55%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun, warm;28;15;Partly sunny, warm;28;14;SE;16;40%;6%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with showers;35;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;E;8;73%;63%;6

Bangalore, India;Plenty of sunshine;34;15;Plenty of sunshine;33;15;ESE;10;22%;0%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;27;Some sun;34;26;S;11;65%;38%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Spotty showers;15;7;Showers around;15;7;W;24;62%;60%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;8;-4;Chilly with some sun;6;-3;SE;15;45%;27%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A little p.m. rain;6;2;A little p.m. rain;12;4;SE;25;75%;81%;2

Berlin, Germany;Milder with clearing;8;-2;Rain, then snow;5;0;ENE;9;73%;92%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;19;9;Cloudy;19;9;SE;10;70%;44%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;19;A t-storm in spots;28;19;SW;11;69%;66%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy and cold;2;1;Bit of rain, snow;3;1;E;16;91%;81%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Dull and dreary;11;5;Partly sunny;9;4;S;7;77%;44%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and chilly;4;-1;Snow to rain;5;2;NE;12;90%;81%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and cold;3;0;Snow and rain;4;0;WSW;10;89%;86%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Becoming cloudy;28;15;Sunny and delightful;25;16;E;13;41%;0%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;30;19;A stray thunderstorm;29;19;N;8;44%;55%;7

Busan, South Korea;Rain tapering off;6;3;Cloudy;9;5;ENE;21;58%;1%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;32;19;Sunny and warm;29;16;NE;11;28%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;26;18;Partly sunny;24;18;SSE;27;63%;2%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;25;20;A heavy thunderstorm;27;20;E;6;75%;73%;10

Chennai, India;Sunshine;33;21;Mostly sunny;34;22;ESE;12;58%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Cloudy, p.m. rain;5;1;Rain/snow showers;6;-2;N;11;75%;74%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;A passing shower;31;24;NNE;11;72%;60%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Snow tapering off;2;0;Cloudy;3;0;E;10;84%;69%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;25;20;Sunny and pleasant;26;20;N;19;67%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Decreasing clouds;21;5;Mostly sunny;19;3;NNW;13;29%;1%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Overcast;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;NNE;19;77%;73%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;28;14;Hazy sun;29;13;WNW;16;42%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Windy and cooler;8;-4;Plenty of sun;9;-6;SE;13;23%;1%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;33;22;Hazy and very warm;34;22;SSW;10;34%;2%;7

Dili, East Timor;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;A downpour;31;24;SW;9;76%;79%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy and chilly;6;0;Clearing, a shower;6;0;WSW;15;86%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, mild;20;7;Some sun, pleasant;20;10;NNE;15;38%;55%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain, heavy at times;17;12;Periods of rain;15;10;W;18;78%;87%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing and warm;30;23;A shower or t-storm;26;22;ESE;16;78%;67%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;26;15;A t-storm in spots;26;13;ESE;7;64%;49%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;S;10;43%;3%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Inc. clouds;-4;-9;Some sun returning;-6;-9;ESE;23;81%;44%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;34;25;Partly sunny;34;24;SE;12;65%;27%;5

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;27;19;Not as warm;23;18;E;22;71%;20%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;27;21;Partly sunny, breezy;26;20;NE;25;59%;36%;7

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;37;21;Sunshine;36;22;SE;8;19%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;26;9;Hazy sun;26;10;NNW;15;44%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Inc. clouds;10;8;Showers around;15;12;SSW;16;77%;70%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;WSW;9;75%;62%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;31;23;Sunny and very warm;33;24;N;13;55%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;29;16;A p.m. shower or two;28;15;NW;8;53%;73%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;14;2;Sunny and mild;18;4;W;7;25%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;34;19;Hazy and very warm;35;19;NNW;8;23%;3%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower;24;8;Sunshine, pleasant;23;8;W;10;46%;25%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;37;21;Mostly cloudy;38;21;N;21;15%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Plenty of sun;2;-10;Cloudy and chilly;-1;-3;SE;15;72%;67%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Nice with sunshine;28;19;Mostly sunny;29;22;NE;13;53%;7%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;32;22;Clouds and sun;33;22;SW;9;54%;39%;11

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sunshine;35;22;Hazy sun;35;20;WSW;9;35%;2%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;NNE;6;69%;83%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;4;A t-storm in spots;14;4;E;12;68%;66%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;33;25;Partly sunny, nice;32;26;SSW;10;72%;34%;11

Lima, Peru;Some sun;24;20;Clouds and sun, nice;24;20;SSE;11;74%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain, a thunderstorm;15;11;Spotty showers;15;8;NW;16;64%;61%;4

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;11;4;Decreasing clouds;9;3;SE;15;76%;70%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;11;Partly sunny;26;12;NE;8;20%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;29;22;Nice with some sun;30;23;SSW;9;69%;1%;13

Madrid, Spain;Rain and drizzle;9;4;Spotty showers;10;1;WNW;19;67%;85%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;A t-storm in spots;31;27;NE;13;70%;54%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Overcast, a t-storm;31;25;Afternoon showers;31;25;ENE;12;79%;84%;3

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;33;25;Brilliant sunshine;35;25;E;13;57%;28%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;21;12;Sunny and nice;26;11;SE;16;53%;0%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;27;12;Partly sunny;27;13;NW;7;31%;34%;10

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;24;16;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;SSW;16;55%;9%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;-1;-12;Cloudy and cold;-3;-4;SE;15;69%;72%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;31;26;Sunny and pleasant;32;26;E;22;65%;2%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm in spots;26;18;Partly sunny;21;16;SE;19;45%;2%;8

Montreal, Canada;Low clouds;3;-3;Areas of low clouds;4;-2;E;8;61%;13%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cold with low clouds;-7;-18;Mostly cloudy;-10;-14;SE;8;63%;7%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunny and less humid;33;22;Hazy sun;34;22;NNW;14;50%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;24;15;A t-storm in spots;27;16;N;11;60%;82%;13

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;7;0;Sun, then clouds;7;2;ESE;11;47%;69%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning cloudy;23;12;Sunny, nice and warm;24;11;W;13;66%;1%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;-2;-15;Clearing;-3;-6;SE;16;90%;58%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;17;4;Partly sunny;10;1;N;12;42%;0%;5

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy, snow showers;-3;-5;A little snow;-1;-2;NE;11;76%;66%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds;3;-5;Clouds and sun;3;-3;E;19;65%;52%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;30;26;A shower;30;26;ENE;9;72%;80%;6

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;23;Partly sunny;32;23;N;18;57%;17%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or t-storm;32;24;A couple of showers;31;24;ENE;15;75%;63%;7

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;13;5;Periods of sun;11;5;SSW;9;69%;72%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and hot;35;25;Sunshine and warm;34;22;SSW;18;37%;4%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sun and clouds;35;25;Clouds and sun, nice;35;25;S;9;60%;36%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. thunderstorm;29;24;Spotty showers;32;24;N;18;74%;75%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;30;18;Mostly sunny;30;19;NE;9;45%;28%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy and chilly;4;-2;Bit of rain, snow;3;0;WSW;5;81%;86%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning sunny;11;-7;Mostly cloudy;7;-7;NNW;10;34%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, a t-storm;21;13;A little p.m. rain;21;12;NE;15;57%;70%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Spotty showers;17;12;Cloudy with showers;17;11;WNW;18;86%;94%;1

Recife, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;NE;11;73%;63%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny and chilly;-1;-4;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-3;E;12;42%;56%;1

Riga, Latvia;Inc. clouds;-3;-8;Partly sunny;-1;-7;ESE;10;72%;16%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NNE;10;71%;55%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;27;17;Plenty of sun;31;19;WSW;14;23%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Cooler with rain;11;8;Showers and t-storms;13;8;WSW;12;79%;86%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, cold;-6;-17;Cloudy and cold;-8;-13;ESE;12;73%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;15;7;Partly sunny;17;8;ENE;11;58%;3%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;Partly sunny;27;15;ENE;14;60%;27%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;26;22;Lots of sun, nice;26;21;ENE;12;57%;6%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;25;16;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;NW;9;72%;27%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;24;8;Mostly sunny, nice;25;7;ENE;8;29%;3%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;Sunny and nice;31;14;WSW;8;32%;2%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;27;19;Sunshine and nice;27;18;NNE;10;59%;16%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain, then a shower;12;8;Spotty showers;13;6;NE;14;62%;70%;3

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;9;3;Mostly sunny;10;3;N;11;64%;11%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;11;-2;Partly sunny;10;1;NNE;5;48%;1%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;10;7;Mostly cloudy;11;8;ENE;16;64%;60%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;NE;14;70%;64%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and drizzle;7;2;A little p.m. rain;13;4;SE;12;76%;58%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;27;21;A shower or two;27;22;NE;9;59%;75%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy, snow showers;-1;-4;A little snow;0;-4;E;10;73%;66%;0

Sydney, Australia;A little p.m. rain;24;20;A shower or two;24;20;SE;27;63%;80%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. t-storm;25;15;Cloudy, not as warm;20;17;ENE;17;78%;41%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Inc. clouds;-4;-9;Clouds breaking;-4;-8;E;16;68%;38%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy;21;10;A shower in the p.m.;21;6;NNW;15;52%;87%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;13;1;Rather cloudy;9;3;W;13;64%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;A stray t-shower;20;11;Clouding up;21;11;NNE;17;29%;27%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;Sunny and beautiful;24;13;SSW;14;55%;1%;5

Tirana, Albania;Rain this afternoon;22;12;Thunderstorms;17;12;S;12;72%;89%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;18;6;Mostly sunny, cooler;12;2;ENE;22;40%;0%;5

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;2;-3;P.M. snow showers;3;-1;ESE;26;77%;85%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler with sunshine;23;16;Partly sunny;26;13;W;19;40%;1%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;20;12;Mostly sunny;19;11;WSW;21;56%;27%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, not as cold;-5;-20;Mostly cloudy;-6;-26;NNW;10;55%;39%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Becoming cloudy;7;1;Mostly sunny;8;0;NNE;6;58%;5%;3

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and colder;2;0;Bit of rain, snow;3;0;SSE;10;82%;81%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;33;20;Sunshine, summerlike;38;23;NE;7;33%;10%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun, cold;-3;-8;Cloudy and chilly;-2;-5;E;12;70%;34%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Inc. clouds;3;-3;A wintry mix;3;0;E;15;77%;82%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Humid with some sun;23;17;Rain and drizzle;21;15;SSE;13;81%;92%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;38;19;Sunny and very warm;37;20;SW;7;48%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mainly cloudy, mild;14;3;A morning shower;13;5;ENE;4;54%;83%;3

