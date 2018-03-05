Turkey asks Germany to extradite Syrian Kurdish politician

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's state-run news agency says Turkey has requested that German authorities detain and extradite a Syrian Kurdish politician wanted in the country.

Anadolu Agency reported Monday that Turkey requested that Germany extradite Salih Muslim, the former co-chair of the Democratic Union Party, or PYD, who was spotted in Berlin over the weekend.

Muslim was released from custody in the Czech Republic last week, after being briefly detained on a Turkish arrest warrant. He was requested to remain within European Union territory and to be available for hearings in his extradition case.

Turkey considers the PYD a terrorist group because of its links to outlawed Kurdish insurgents fighting within its own borders. Muslim was put on Turkey's most-wanted list earlier this month, with a $1 million reward for his capture.