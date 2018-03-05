Survey: Taiwanese save up to 24% of their salaries, topping other countries in Asia Pacific

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—According to the results of a recent Mastercard financial management survey announced on Monday, Taiwanese consumers planned to save up to 24 percent of their salaries in the six months following the survey, which was much higher than the average 18 percent in the Asia Pacific region, topping all other countries in the region except for China, whose people save as much as Taiwanese.

As for the question of how long their current savings could sustain their daily life expenses, Taiwanese consumers said their savings could last for an average of six months, which was second only to the Chinese consumers whose saving could last eight months, according to the survey.

In addition, the Mastercard survey showed that respondents’ top three reasons for saving were; preparation for retirement, investment, and overseas travel. When Taiwanese consumers have additional income, 19 percent of them said they would use it to invest or save for retirement, compared with an average of 7 percent of respondents in the region who said they would do the same.

The survey was conducted among 9,153 consumers aged between 18 and 64 in 18 markets in the Asia Pacific region between May 2017 and June 2017, Mastercard said.

The 18 surveyed markets are Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Australia and New Zealand, according to Mastercard.